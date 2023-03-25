99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Francis of the Lakes School raises $58,380 through raffle

Since Jan. 13, students of St. Francis of the Lakes sold $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic United Financial Raffle.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — Students and staff at St. Francis of the Lakes School raised $58,380 through the Catholic United Financial Raffle and helped achieve the program’s 10th year in a row of raising more than one million for Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest.

Since Jan. 13, students of St. Francis of the Lakes sold $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic United Financial Raffle, a fundraising program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009. St. Francis of the Lakes is one of 85 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that participated in 2023 and raised a combined total of $1,389,332 for Catholic Education. The school exceeded its fundraising goal of $50,000.

“To achieve this level of success for 10 straight years is a testimony to the dedication of Catholic school families and staff, and the communities that surround them,” said Michael Ahles, president and CEO of program sponsor Catholic United Financial, in a news release. “We’re honored that we could unite our 75,000-plus members of Catholic United with the students and staff of St. Francis of the Lakes and the community of Brainerd. Congratulations on an amazing program.”

The six-week selling period concluded on Feb. 26. On March 9, the Raffle officially wrapped up with a prize drawing ceremony. Top-selling students Carter and Bailey Dehn at St. Francis of the Lakes School won a Singing Machine Karaoke system and the chance to win a scholarship worth up to $500.

Funds raised by participating schools like St. Francis of the Lakes School are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two women wearing bright yellow safety vests and holding yellow garbage bags pick up litter in a ditch.
Local
Crow Wing County’s Pick A Mile Program kicks off third year
March 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
View of the partially iced over Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Aitkin, Fort Ripley flood risk rises with near-record snowfall
March 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The northern lights.
Weather
klick! Photo gallery: Reader submitted photos of the Thursday, March 23, northern lights
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
View of the partially iced over Mississippi River in Brainerd.
Local
Aitkin, Fort Ripley flood risk rises with near-record snowfall
March 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Exterior of Lakes Chiropractic in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd businesses receive revitalization grants
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report