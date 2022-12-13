St. Francis students meet Iditarod musher

BRAINERD — Every year, Joan Adkins’ sixth grade students at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School learn about the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and follow along with the year’s race.

Students begin with the history of the first race and then choose a racer to follow once the next race starts.

“So they’re racing each other and learning all the stops and what happens where and the whole history of the route and how far it really is across Alaska, etc.,” Adkins said during a phone interview Monday, Dec. 12. “ ... It’s a lot of fun for them. It’s a lot of fun for me to watch them get all excited about it.”

This year, the kids got a special treat when Iditarod participant Wade Marrs dropped by the school Thursday, Dec. 8, with one of his sled dogs, Mask. The visit, Adkins said, was set up by the Duval family, who race sled dogs and happened to have a connection with Marrs.

“They absolutely loved it,” Adkins said of the students’ response to meeting the musher. “He brought the sleds, and he brought the dogs, and it just gets real. Seeing pictures is one thing, and we do follow it online, so they get to see a lot of the live shots. … It’s just part of our history now here at the school.”

Marrs is from Salon Springs, Wisconsin, and will race in the 2023 Iditarod, set to begin March 4.