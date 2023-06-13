99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. Paul man dies at Brainerd Subway

Brainerd Police Department Exterior
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 5:00 PM

BRAINERD — A 46-year-old St. Paul man died Sunday, June 11, while at the Subway in northeast Brainerd.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Brainerd Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive male at 11:23 a.m. on Sunday just off Eighth Avenue Northeast. Brainerd Police Chief John Davis said life-saving efforts were attempted though the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The death is being investigated though it is not a criminal investigation, Davis said.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Baxter Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
