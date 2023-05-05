Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stȃre students show off work at science fair

Local scientists came to judge the kids' work.

Stare Science Fair
Stȃre Academy student Laura Maki shows off her project at the school's science fair Friday, April 28, 2023.
By Dispatch staff report
BAXTER — Students at Stȃre Academy in Baxter participated in a science fair Friday, April 28.

Local scientists judged the competition, and families came to view all the projects.

Winners are: Savannah Gould, kindergarten; Gavin Gould, first grade; Marlee Abdullah, second grade; Gunnar Hoffman, third grade; Kate Nagel, fourth grade; Noah Loven, fifth grade; Mason Malloy, sixth grade; Carson Malloy, seventh grade; Riley Nagel, eighth grade.

Stȃre Academy science fair winners
1/9: Savannah Gould
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
2/9: Gavin Gould
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
3/9: Marlee Abdullah
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
4/9: Gunnar Hoffman
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
5/9: Kate Nagel
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
6/9: Noah Loven
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
7/9: Carson Malloy
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
8/9: Mason Malloy
Stȃre Academy science fair winners
9/9: Riley Nagel

