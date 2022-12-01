Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State appoints central Minnesotan to advisory council

“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery Director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” Gov. Tim Walz stated.

John Donovan
Maj. John Donovan, U.S. Army, retired, was appointed in 2022 to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
November 30, 2022 06:21 PM
BIG LAKE — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently appointed Maj. John Donovan, U.S. Army, retired, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction.

“I am thrilled and honored to be serving on such a prominent panel and to be doing such meaningful work for the citizens of Minnesota,” said Donovan in a news release.

Donovan is a longtime resident of central Minnesota. He and his wife moved to the Big Lake area in 2010. Donovan recently received the St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award for 2022 and the Advocate of the Year Award from the prestigious Faces and Voices of Recovery organization based out of Washington, D.C.

“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery Director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” Walz stated in the news release.

“Minnesota continues to fight against the growing opioids crisis, especially in our Native and Black communities that are disproportionately affected,” Flanagan stated. “I am grateful to these community leaders for partnering with our Administration, and with their unique professional and personal experiences, leadership, and dedication to this work, we will be better poised to create more effective solutions.”

Donovan currently serves as the board chair for the Recovery Community Network based out of St. Cloud. The network is devoted to providing services to people living with or seeking help with substance use disorders in the Central Minnesota area. To learn more about the Recovery Community Network visit their website at recoverycommunitynetwork.com .

By Dispatch staff report
