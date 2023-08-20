State senators make stop in Brainerd

BRAINERD — To hear about spending needs firsthand, a handful of Minnesota state senators on the Capital Investment Committee visited Brainerd’s Central Lakes College campus Thursday, Aug. 17.

Sens. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul; Susan Pha, DFL-Brooklyn Park; Zaynab Mohamed DFL-Minneapolis; DFL-Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis; and Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls were in attendance along with a handful of legislative staffers to meet with CLC staff.

1 / 3: Kari Christiansen, left, vice president of Administrative Services at Central Lakes College, welcomes Sens. Sandra Pappas, DFL-Saint Paul, to Brainerd’s Central Lakes College campus Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. 2 / 3: Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier welcomes a handful of Minnesota state senators to Brainerd’s Central Lakes College campus Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. 3 / 3: Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier welcomes a handful of Minnesota state senators to Brainerd’s Central Lakes College campus Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kari Christiansen, vice president of Administrative Services at Central Lakes College, said they met with the senators to talk about three current higher education asset preservation and renewal projects they are undertaking.

“Our top three priority projects, Brainerd boilers, Brainerd roof, and then our third priority is a combination of building envelope improvements for three of our buildings between our Brainerd and Staples campuses,” Christiansen said.

Also speaking with committee members was Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier, who spoke about CLC’s $11.6 million bond funding; and Brian Yolitz, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities associate vice chancellor for facilities, who spoke on behalf of bonding for the state.

Christiansen said they have two boilers at the Brainerd campus for redundancy and one of them is down as they cannot get parts. The project is expected to cost about $2.4 million and should be completed around November.

The roof and restoration projects are not scheduled but are needed, with the roof on the newest portion of the building estimated to cost about $8 million. Christiansen told committee members the roof was installed on the new building in 1995 and met its life expectancy in 2016. Since 2014, the school has spent about $10,000 a year trying to maintain the roof.

“And so we continue to do repairs, every time we have rain, we're replacing ceiling tiles and we're moving our buckets around to various places to catch the water,” Christiansen said.

Pha said she would like to see the bigger projects broken down into phases to make it easier to fund and start them instead of waiting for a lump sum for the project. After getting out to meet those who make the requests and to see where the money goes, Pha said she is now looking forward to going over all those proposals during next year's session.

“I will tell you that I'm not from Minnesota,” Charlier said. “I always find it amazing that committees come to see the bonding projects. It is an incredible investment of time and it does not happen across this nation. So thank you very much for making that investment. We can't do our work without you.”

