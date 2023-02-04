Stauber chosen as chairman of the subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources

Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee Wednesday, Feb. 1, within the House Natural Resources Committee.

Stauber is the first representative from Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District to both sit on and lead the subcommittee.

“I am honored to Chair the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources,” Stauber said in a news release. “It is a new day in the House of Representatives. Our House Republican majority is committed to restoring American energy and mineral dominance, and this Subcommittee will lead the charge. Whether it be unlocking our vast mineral wealth in northern Minnesota and across the country or unleashing American energy, I look forward to working with Chairman Westerman and the full Natural Resources Committee in delivering commonsense results for the American people. I recently introduced H.R. 209, the Permitting for Mining Needs Act , to update our outdated permitting process, and bills like this are a priority. We will also hold the Biden Administration accountable for choosing foreign energy and minerals instead of producing American energy right here at home with the greatest workforce in the world.”

Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman added, “I’m thrilled to welcome Congressman Stauber as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. As the subcommittee’s lead Republican last Congress, he was a tireless advocate for unleashing our domestic energy and critical mineral production, starting right in his home state of Minnesota. American families across the country are being forced to reckon with the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policies, and the need to unlock these resources has never been clearer. I’m confident Congressman Stauber will again champion solutions to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, empower the energy and mining sectors to innovate and expand access to federal lands and waters for responsible development.”

Stauber previously served as the ranking member of the subcommittee in the 117th Congress.