News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stauber, Minn. Republicans seek answers on mail disruption

The delegation asked what solutions the Postal Service is pursuing, including strategies being implemented to help local post offices resolve the current mail backlog and address staffing shortages.

Pushing through 2 inches of fresh snow Tuesday morning, rural letter carrier Dorenda Hill drives her U.S. Postal Service vehicle to the next mailbox on Executive Acres Road. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch
A rural letter carrier delivers mail.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
WASHINGTON — Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, and other congressional Republicans expressed growing frustrations with disruptions in mail delivery in a letter to the U.S. Postal Service.

“During the past weeks, I have heard from constituents from all around the Northland about major disruptions in mail delivery,” Stauber stated in a news release. “The policies of this Administration have led to staffing shortages nationwide, and the Postal Service is yet another industry suffering the consequences. In some areas, people haven’t received mail in three weeks. This is completely unacceptable.

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time as I know how much rural Minnesotans depend on the USPS to send Christmas cards and packages as well as pay their bills, receive their social security checks, get their medications, and operate their businesses. That’s why my colleagues and I are requesting information from USPS leadership about how they are working to fix the current delays and prevent them in the future.”

PeteStauberWeb.jpg
Pete Stauber

Joining Stauber in the request were Rep. Brad Finstad, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Rep. Michelle Fischbach. In the letter, the Republicans stated they’d heard the root of the disruptions is major staffing shortages.

“We know that our Postal workers and mail carriers are some of the hardest working and dedicated employees, and we commend those that have been working overtime, sacrificing their own time with family, to fill in the gaps,” the letter stated. “Without adequate staffing levels, we are concerned that these workers will be stretched even thinner, leading to burnout and further delays.”

The delegation posed questions in the letter asking what solutions the postal service is pursuing, including the strategies being implemented to help local post offices resolve the current backlog of mail and address staffing shortages.

“Specifically, what is being done to boost hiring, training, and retention of Postal Workers?” the letter asked.

Finstad stated the postal service provides an essential service, especially for those who live in rural areas.

Postoffice2.jpg
Dale Bartel leaves the Brainerd Post Office Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after picking up his packages.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Even minimal disruption in mail delivery can have a significant impact on our businesses and livelihood, so to learn that some areas of the state have had mail delivery delayed for days — even weeks — is unacceptable,” Finstad stated. “I am joining my colleagues in seeking accountability from the USPS, requesting that they quickly address the problem, and work to apply solutions that will restore continuous, reliable mail delivery for all Minnesotans.”

Emmer noted Minnesotans rely on mail delivery to pay bills, operate businesses and access medications.

“Interrupted or delayed service is unacceptable and can harm Minnesotans’ health and livelihoods,” Emmer stated. “The ongoing staffing shortfalls continue to contribute to these delays and the day-to-day capabilities of the USPS. Today, we joined our Minnesota Republican colleagues to ask for transparency, accountability and a plan from the USPS as they address their staffing shortage and delivery delays across our state.”

Every American should be able to rely on the postal service, Fischbach stated.

“I sincerely hope Postmaster General (Louis) DeJoy takes this letter seriously and will take swift action to decrease the mail backlog and prioritize hiring, training, and retaining quality postal workers in our rural communities,” she stated.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
