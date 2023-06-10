Stauber receives award for Down syndrome research advocacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, announced Thursday, June 8, he was awarded the 2023 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for his work in Congress advocating on behalf of research on Down syndrome.

“It’s a great honor to receive the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award,” Stauber said in a news release. “My third son Isaac happened to be born with Down syndrome. Just over 21 years ago, this precious boy was born into our family, and none of us would change a thing. There is so much value that Isaac — and every person like him — brings into this world.

‘We are forever grateful for the joy he brings us and for the many lessons he teaches us each day. As Isaac’s father, I personally know that advocating for and supporting more medical research for those living with Down syndrome is absolutely necessary.

“Not only does this research save lives, but it also dramatically improves the health outcomes of those living with Down syndrome and allows for these individuals to share their special talents and contributions with the rest of the world. I will always be an advocate for Down syndrome research funding in the House.”

"At GLOBAL we are working hard every day to elongate life and improve health outcomes for our loved ones with Down syndrome. It is because of advocates like Congressman Stauber that we've increased essential funding into life-saving research and medical care. It was our honor to recognize him for his outstanding contributions to our community and commitment to continued progress," said Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL co-founder, president and CEO, in a news release.

