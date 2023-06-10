99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stauber receives award for Down syndrome research advocacy

Stauber was honored by the the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Pete Stauber
Congressman Pete Stauber
/ Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, announced Thursday, June 8, he was awarded the 2023 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for his work in Congress advocating on behalf of research on Down syndrome.

“It’s a great honor to receive the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award,” Stauber said in a news release. “My third son Isaac happened to be born with Down syndrome. Just over 21 years ago, this precious boy was born into our family, and none of us would change a thing. There is so much value that Isaac — and every person like him — brings into this world.

‘We are forever grateful for the joy he brings us and for the many lessons he teaches us each day. As Isaac’s father, I personally know that advocating for and supporting more medical research for those living with Down syndrome is absolutely necessary.

“Not only does this research save lives, but it also dramatically improves the health outcomes of those living with Down syndrome and allows for these individuals to share their special talents and contributions with the rest of the world. I will always be an advocate for Down syndrome research funding in the House.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

"At GLOBAL we are working hard every day to elongate life and improve health outcomes for our loved ones with Down syndrome. It is because of advocates like Congressman Stauber that we've increased essential funding into life-saving research and medical care. It was our honor to recognize him for his outstanding contributions to our community and commitment to continued progress," said Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL co-founder, president and CEO, in a news release.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
