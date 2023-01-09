Stoen celebrates achievement in Eagle Scout Court of Honor

BAXTER — Tyler Stoen took part in his Eagle Scout Court of Honor, to celebrate reaching the pinnacle of scouting, Sunday, Jan. 8, surrounded by family and friends.

Stoen has been in the Scouts since first grade when he was a Tiger Cub Scout.

"I learned how to swim in Scouts," Tyler said in an email about the event and the experience of being in scouting. "I made a best friend for life in Scouts named John Unger. He became an Eagle Scout before me."

Tyler, 18, earned 38 merit badges and did two Eagle Scout projects. He built and stained a gaga ball pit, a modified version of dodge ball played in an octagon shaped pit, for his church and fixed an Eagle Scout project destroyed by storms.

"It is called the Prayer Path," Tyler stated. "We went and cleaned it up and made it live again. I earned my Arrow of Light back in February 23, 2016, and then went into the big Troop."

Tyler was with his mother Rachel Stoen, and his sisters, Brianna Pliscott and Makayla Stoen, along with his brother Landen Stoen, for the ceremony. His father Arron Stoen, a U.S. Army veteran, died in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Stoen, second from right, along with other Eagle Scouts in attendance, recites the Eagle Scout Oath on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during Tyler's Eagle Scout ceremony at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Tyler reported he earned tenderfoot, the second rank earned in Scouts, in 2017, first class in 2018. He then attained Star rank in 2021, where a learner becomes a leader, and then the Life Scout rank in 2022 before finally achieving Eagle Scout in November of 2022.

"To this day, I never wished anything differently," Tyler stated. "I’m glad I stayed through Scouts all of these years and so many people are proud of me."

Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting. The Boy Scouts of America reported, since 1912 more than two million Boy Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank.