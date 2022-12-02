Stoplight up and running at Business Highway 371/Buffalo Hills Lane

BRAINERD — The new stoplight signal at the intersection of Business Highway 371 and Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road is operational for motorists and pedestrians.

The signal was the final part of a project to reconstruct Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street between Joseph and Greenwood streets earlier this year.

All lanes of traffic opened in late October, with the intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road operating as a four-way stop while crews waited for equipment to install the new signal.

The timing of the signal will be monitored and adjusted accordingly.