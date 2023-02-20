99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Storage unit application prompts de-annexation discussion

The proposed units would go on Brainerd's small portion of Dellwood Drive.

15770 Dellwood Drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Brainerd.
A vehicle drives along Dellwood Drive Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Brainerd. The location is near a proposed project by Central Lakes Area Storage at 15770 Dellwood Drive, which would see the construction of two buildings, each 130 feet in length, on the 2.52-acre property.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 20, 2023 05:57 AM

BRAINERD — A permit application for a mini storage unit facility along Dellwood Drive in Brainerd prompted conversation about whether the land should be part of the city.

Planning Commission members approved a conditional use permit Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a two-building mini storage unit facility at 15770 Dellwood Drive, which is on the northwestern edge of the city.

Proposed by Central Lakes Area Storage, the proposed project would see the construction of two buildings, each 130 feet in length, on the 2.52-acre property. The district is zoned general industry, which allows for storage units as a conditional use.

15770 Dellwood Drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Brainerd.
Trees stand along a snowy area proposed for construction of a storage facility on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Landscaping is not required for industrial-zoned properties in this area, and no additional buffer would be needed, the city of Brainerd reported.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Landscaping is not required for industrial-zoned properties in this area, and no additional buffer would be needed, as Community Development Director James Kramvik said the property is a significant distance for abutting residential properties. The sides of the buildings facing the road must conform with the city’s design standards and can have no more than 50% metal paneling.

One person spoke during the Planning Commission’s public hearing Wednesday to ask about where the buildings would be located on the property, as his residence is next door. Commission Chair Kevin Yeager directed him to talk with Kramvik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Mike Duval suggested adding a condition to the permit that outdoor lights not exceed 3,000 Kelvins, in accordance with an updated lighting policy in the works.

More Brainerd City Council coverage
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Public hearing set for looser snow removal restrictions
Residents will be able to give their input at the City Council meeting Feb. 21.
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal
The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd council moves toward allowing more chickens, adding ducks
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep four chickens or ducks in addition to four dogs and cats.
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People attend Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
If allowed, alcohol sales and consumption would be limited to permitted events in the parks.
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
The measure affects Brainerd's residentially zoned neighborhoods.
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Transportation Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 26
The meeting will be at 3 p.m.
January 22, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0224snow-removal.jpg
Local
Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal
Parking will be banned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd City Council extends housing demolition moratorium
The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.
January 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Dec. 19, 2022
Local
Brainerd council approves 3% final levy increase
Property taxes are likely to go up because of a sharp increase in property values.
December 21, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Brainerd Council moves toward 2nd moratorium to prevent housing loss
A second moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units in four of Brainerd’s zoning districts to green space or parking lots will take effect in mid-January.
December 20, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats up for grabs on Brainerd city commissions
Applications are available online or at City Hall.
December 13, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Council rejects Safe Routes to School design at Harrison
A split vote shot down the proposal, which would eliminate on-street parking along the stretch of Oak Street.
December 12, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights
The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water tower roof
Local
Water tower restoration project to receive COVID-19 relief funds
The Brainerd City Council agreed to commit $200,000 to window and stair repairs on the tower.
December 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
An outside view of a hospital
Local
Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
December 06, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd budget workshop (2) - Nov. 28
Local
Brainerd council looks to lower 2023 tax levy
The Brainerd City Council will set the final levy in December.
November 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lum Park sign at dusk.
Local
Brainerd city officials want to see pedestrian bridge over 210
The city will use $35,000 of its COVID-19 relief funds for a feasibility study for the bridge.
November 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lincoln School is being demolished
Local
Brainerd Council furthers measure to combat housing shortage
The City Council approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit the demolition of dwelling units in most of Brainerd's residential neighborhoods, with few exceptions.
November 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Brainerd council to meet for budget workshop
The council will have its final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
November 17, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the permit, and the City Council will have the final say at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

As city water and sewer services do not reach to this property, and the city of Baxter maintains Dellwood Drive, commissioner Chuck Marohn suggested a discussion about de-annexation of that property and surrounding land.

“I remember when we were aggressively annexing property out along County Road 49 to try to get to this place with the idea that we would someday provide utilities. I don’t think we ever will,” Marohn said. “… It does raise the issue of — we have this really odd industrial parcel out here in the middle of nowhere that we don’t have any capacity to even provide service for. … We’re not maintaining the roadway. We’re not providing them service. What are we doing?”

Marohn suggested the land would be better suited to be in Unorganized Territory and asked how that conversation could get started. With general consensus from the rest of the commission, Kramvik said he would consult with the city attorney and come back to the commission with recommendations for the next steps.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
Families play around a colorful snow sculpture featuring a giant snowman catching a fish and a tunnels to go through.
Local
Nisswa Jubilee embraces winter
February 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Child's drawing of a U.S. flag on a flag pole on a sunny day with words Presidents Day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Celebrating Presidents Day
February 20, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Maps showing probability of the heaviest snowfall totals.
Local
1-2 storm punch could land in lakes region
February 19, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson