Storm sewer work begins April 19 on Inglewood Drive

The work is planned to be completed by April 21.

Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 in Baxter.
Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BAXTER — On Wednesday, April 19, storm sewer construction will begin on the Inglewood Drive extension from Highway 210 to Foley Road.

Work will be completed in Foley Road right-of-way south of the BNSF Railway railroad tracks and in the Highway 210 right-of-way north of the BNSF railroad tracks. Work will be off the traveled streets in both locations, but Baxter city officials urged caution when driving in these areas.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Construction barrels will be placed on the shoulders to delineate the construction area. The work is planned to be completed by Friday.

Contact Bolton & Menk Inc Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917 for questions or concerns.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

