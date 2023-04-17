Storm sewer work begins April 19 on Inglewood Drive

BAXTER — On Wednesday, April 19, storm sewer construction will begin on the Inglewood Drive extension from Highway 210 to Foley Road.
Work will be completed in Foley Road right-of-way south of the BNSF Railway railroad tracks and in the Highway 210 right-of-way north of the BNSF railroad tracks. Work will be off the traveled streets in both locations, but Baxter city officials urged caution when driving in these areas.
Construction barrels will be placed on the shoulders to delineate the construction area. The work is planned to be completed by Friday.
Contact Bolton & Menk Inc Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917 for questions or concerns.
