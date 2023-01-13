Strong winter storms lead to extensive cleanup on area trails

BRAINERD — With about 1,000 trail miles available to snowmobilers, Crow Wing County snowmobile clubs had their respective trails ready for this season’s snow — the same snow that set the clubs back as they scrambled to clean up the mess left behind by a series of winter storms.

“Dec. 1 is technically when the trails open and we were ready to go,” said Mark Kavanaugh, president of the Crow Wing County Snowmobile Trails Association. “We didn't anticipate getting hit with 16 inches of that wet, heavy snow. It just wiped out our trails in the woods. There were trees and brush down — it was just a mess. All the clubs had to go out and physically cut basically through those trails to get them back open again.”

A downed tree crosses a snowmobile trail after multiple snowstorms swept through the area in mid-December 2022. Contributed / Emily/Outing Snowbirds

The strong winter storm started Dec. 13 and dropped about 16 inches of snow across the county over a two-day period. The storm’s aftermath led Crow Wing County officials to sign a local emergency declaration due to a significant amount of public and private property damage. About a week later, another strong storm came through the area before the Christmas weekend.

The Crow Wing County Snowmobile Trails Association was formed in 1982 and is the umbrella organization for 12 area snowmobile clubs in the Brainerd lakes area.

These volunteer clubs include: Bay Lake Sno-Packers, Baxter Snowmobile Club, Brainerd Snodeos, Emily/Outing Snowbirds, Fort Ripley Trail Busters, Garrison Commercial Club, Gull Lake Drifters, Ideal SnoPros, Merrifield Marathons, Pequot Lakes Brush Pilots, Ponto Knight Riders and the Sno-Serpents Snowmobile Club.

“The timing of it was horrible,” said Reid Thiesse, a member of the Fort Ripley Trail Busters. “To be frank it was like the second week of eligible snowmobile season and really, our first true snowfall, that was so damaging to the trails and so that made it a little bit tough because nothing was frozen up yet. Nothing was really packed and groomed in.”

1 / 2: Pequot Lakes Brush Pilots clean up Crow Wing County snowmobile trails after multiple snowstorms swept through the area in mid-December 2022.

With his club having just finished preparing the trails, Adam Galles, president of Pequot Lakes Brush Pilots, said the members worked together to get the trails open so snowmobilers could enjoy the first big snowfall of the season.

“We had a lot of downed trees, you know, countless smaller ones that were just bent over the trail to where we can't pass through there,” Galles said. “As a club, we kind of all banded together and scheduled times each day to go out and clean a little bit at a time.”

Spending about two days cleaning up the trails running along Highway 371, Dave Guenther, groomer coordinator for the Ideal SnoPros, said that mainly meant a lot of pull-saw work, pulling branches and chain saw work.

“Once we got those cleaned up, we started heading to some of our connecting trails,” Guenther said. “We could at least get the groomer out and get those main thoroughfares open right away. From there, we started opening up a lot of our smaller trails. And those trails were really bad. We could do about 3 miles in a day.”

With some of the swamps not quite frozen over, Chris Latour, social media manager for the Emily/Outing Snowbirds, said they were able to make a significant dent in their 75 miles of trails with the help of some local companies.

Ideal Sno Pros clean up Crow Wing County snowmobile trails after multiple snowstorms swept through the area in mid-December 2022. Contributed / Ideal Sno Pros

“Cass County Construction, Morris Excavating, and Lambert Water Wells, each one of those companies donated a skid steer and enough manpower to run it,” Latour said. “ … They definitely helped significantly in the amount that we were able to get done in the amount of time we had.”

After the storms, Tom Strack, Crow Wing County environmental services specialist, has been working with the all-volunteer clubs in an attempt to recover some of the costs associated with the extensive cleanup.

“We're just trying to secure them some funding to offset some costs for them,” Strack said. “They get some money through the grant program to do regular maintenance, but this is definitely not regular maintenance.”

Strack said the county will submit to the state for reimbursement for the clubs that incurred costs associated with the cleanup.

1 / 2: Emily/Outing Snowbirds clean up Crow Wing County snowmobile trails after multiple snowstorms swept through the area in mid-December 2022.

With less than 10% of snowmobilers in the state being associated with a club, Kavanaugh asked riders to join a club as the volunteer snowmobile clubs in the area are the ones who maintain the nearly 1,000 miles of trails.

“Hopefully people are getting out and enjoying the trails, but my caution to them would be to ride carefully,” Thiesse said. “We don't know for certain that a tree didn't fall last night. And so we just really advise people to ride with caution, to ride within their means and within their headlights, as they say.”

1 / 20: Volunteers with the Merrifield Marathons clean up Crow Wing County snowmobile trails after multiple snowstorms swept through the area in mid-December 2022.

Snowmobile trails weren’t the only ones impacted by downed trees and in need of cleanup. The mountain bike trails in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area also sustained significant damage. The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew solicited volunteers to help as local businesses provided snowshoes for free so they could walk the trails. People were asked to bring clippers, loppers and handsaws to clear the debris.

For the mountain bike trails, which receive year-round use, the winter storms were an endcap to a challenging summer season as well that saw two bouts of severe weather dropping what club members estimated to be thousands of trees in the recreation area.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer