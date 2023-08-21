Student snow days are back on the calendar

BAXTER — Snow days are back on the calendar at Brainerd Public Schools.

“We’re going back to the old days,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn said Monday, Aug. 14.

School Board members approved updated calendars for the next two school years at their meeting Aug. 14, acting on a decision they made in February to reinstate snow days.

The district moved away from snow days in 2019, instead instituting e-learning days in times of inclement weather , requiring students to log onto their computers at home and complete coursework.

February’s vote to bring snow days back was unanimous, after board members reviewed a survey showing almost 63% of families and about 57% of staff members preferred snow days to e-learning days.

The calendar changes approved Monday turned President’s Day and April 1 from district inservice days to snow makeup days, if needed. If the district experiences more than two snow days, non-student-contact days — meaning work days for teachers and not students — will be added to the end of the school year.State mandates require 165 days of student contact days a year, and the district schedules 169, allowing some flexibility if needed.

The new calendars passed on a vote of 4-1 Monday, with DJ Dondelinger absent and Randy Heidmann opposed on the basis of the names of some of the school holidays.

“I know this has been discussed before , but I just want to voice my opposition to the titling of winter break and spring holiday,” Heidmann said. “I think they should be Christmas and Easter.”

In other business Aug. 14, the board:

Approved new hires: Brianna Blanchard, English Teacher at Brainerd High School; Joseph Forte, special education teacher at BHS; Stacy Gold, early childhood family education parent educator at Warrior Early Learning Center; Kathleen Hetland, social studies teacher at BHS; Lori Howe, special education teacher at Garfield Elementary; Deborah Ray, speech language pathologist at Warrior Early Learning Center; Markielly Anderson, main office secretary at BHS; Brenna Bair, collaborative worker at Nisswa Elementary; Jenni Blessing, early childhood child care classroom lead at Warrior Early Learning Center; Vanessa Christensen, early childhood special education paraprofessional at Warrior Early Learning Center; Mardee Eisenzimmer, building nurse at Forestview Middle School; Tally Garner attendance secretary at Forestview; Megan Gates, behavior management specialist at Riverside Elementary; Jolanta Gedviliene, assistance cook at Forestview; Tanja Koering, educational assistant at Baxter Elementary; Kate Laughton, early childhood educational assistant at Warrior Early Learning Center; Candice Maras, behavioral management specialist at Harrison Elementary School; Tiffany Madsen, educational assistant at Lincoln Education Center; Tara McAllister, media secretary at Baxter Elementary; Alexandra Mull, student support specialist at Forestview; Kayla Schubert, Indigenous education coordinator at Washington Educational Services Building; Alexis Sherman, educational assistant at Riverside Elementary; Delinda Smith, educational assistant at Garfield Elementary; Thomas Street, student support specialist at Forestview; Justice Trout, nurse at Forestview; Sarah Wettstein-Edinger, educational assistant at Brainerd Learning Center; Mariah Wittlief, educational assistant at BHS; Natalie Embertson, substitute teacher at Warrior Early Learning Center; LeAnn Howieson, districtwide substitute teacher; Rachel Patnode, districtwide substitute nurse; Courtney Rand, districtwide substitute educational assistant and clerical worker; Auqueith Bradshaw, seventh grade lead football coach; Logan Carlson, community education summer soccer coach; Ian Castle, Fun ‘N’ Friends program assistant at Riverside Elementary; Jared Diem, seventh grade lead volleyball coach; Tom Fairbanks, head varsity baseball coach; Kelli Foss, assistant ninth grade girls volleyball coach; Lynnae Haines, assistant eighth grade volleyball coach; Jeanne Kilian, assistant seventh grade volleyball coach; Kaira Laube, community education parks and recreation t-ball assistant coach; Jason Martinson, assistant sixth grade football coach; Alec Sanbeck, lead junior high cross-country coach; Lawrence Zelenz, assistant boys senior high soccer coach; Charlie Zwilling, community education parks and recreation umpire.

Approved a contract with Central Lakes College for post-secondary education options classes at a cost of $256 per college credit hour per student.

Heard the district is waiting for a final report from a consultant on accessibility needs on the district’s playgrounds.

Approved contracts with the custodial and educational assistants unions for the next two school years, which include pay increases for employees.

