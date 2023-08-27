Students prepare for Battle of the Books

BRAINERD — The battle is on.

The book battle, that is.

Hannah Larson, Brekken Remmick and Lyla Lowery are three of the more than 200 lakes area kids who are preparing for the first ever Brainerd Public Library’s Battle of the Books.

“I’m very excited to learn new things, and I love reading and learning,” Larson said.

Soon to be in fourth grade at Baxter Elementary School, the three friends attended all of this summer’s book battle events, which included four free books for each participant and opportunities to meet the authors.

Kids raise their hands to ask questions at Battle of the Books prep Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Brainerd High School. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Volunteers at the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library started the event as a youth companion, of sorts, to the group’s annual Wine and Words fundraiser. It’s a way to get kids excited about reading and have something fun to do all summer long.

The participation in the program far exceeded hopes.

“I mean, look at this,” Friends board member Laurie Wig said, looking around the cafeteria at Brainerd High School Aug. 16, where about 150 kids showed up for battle prep.

“We couldn’t really do much more than this and do it well,” Wig said.

The kids were split into two groups — one with fifth through seventh graders and one with third through seventh graders, allowing older students to have their choice of books for the event.

About 80 kids participated in the older grouping, which prepped for their battle the day before.

After reading each book, kids were invited to author events, where they got a free meal and a chance to hear from the book’s author and ask them questions.

For Larson’s mom, Jennifer Larson, participating was a no-brainer for her daughter and friends.

“Not only was it a free event during the summer, but it was a great way for them to be together and do something together as friends,” Jennifer Larson said. “... The perk of having the books and free meals every time and the prizes and the author meets — they probably never would have been able to meet authors prior to this.”

Laurie Wig, right, introduces author Stephanie Watson to students during Battle of the Books prep Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Brainerd High School. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

The girls were looking forward to meeting Minnesota author Stephanie Watson Aug. 16, after reading her book “Pencilvania.”

Set in Duluth, the book focuses on a girl who gets sucked into her drawings.

Watson trekked from the Twin Cities to talk about her book with the kids and explain her writing process and take their questions.The students asked what inspired the book, who Watson’s favorite character was, whether there would be a sequel and when her next book would be published.

As someone who started writing when she was young, Watson left the kids with several pieces of advice for their own creative endeavors.

Write/journal every day.

Keep your eyes and ears open because ideas are everywhere.

Don’t worry if your writing is good or bad. Just keep going.

Learn from your favorite writers.

Always bring a notebook.

Believe in yourself and your ideas.

With all the books read and the battle prep complete, there’s only one thing left to do.

Battle.

The main event is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Forestview Middle School. Kids will split into teams and go head-to-head with their peers, answering questions about the books they read and competing for prizes. Friends and family are welcome to attend to watch the fun.

Larson, Remmick and Lowery are nervous about the competition, but they’ll soon find out if their preparation paid off.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.