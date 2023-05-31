99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stunning sunset

Memorial Day weekend on Portage Lake

The sun sets behind the trees and is reflected on a lake
The Memorial Day holiday weekend is a traditional marker to begin the summer season. After sun and four days in the 80s, the long weekend made for welcome time at the lake. This brilliant orange sunset on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on Portage Lake was captured by area nature photographer James Lease.
Contributed / James Lease
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 PM
