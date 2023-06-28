Summer is here: How to enjoy area lakes by boat, beach and paddleboard

BRAINERD — The Brainerd area is home to plenty of resorts and cabins, hundreds of lakes, and many residents who don’t own lakefront property can still engage with the water via public beaches, public fishing spots and renting kayaks, boats and canoes.

Custom google map of Brainerd Lakes Area beaches available at tinyurl.com/32y5437f. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Between Serpent Lake to the east, the Whitefish Chain to the north and Lake Alexander to the southwest, there are about 10 beaches for the public to enjoy, including:



Whipple Beach, Baxter,

Pelican Lake Public Beach, Merrifield,

Cross Lake Recreation Area, Crosslake,

Pillager Lake, Pillager,

Serpent Lake, Crosby,

Lum Park, Brainerd,

Gull Lake Recreation Area ($5), East Gull Lake.

Kater Park, Pine River.

People can also enjoy the lakes via kayak or canoe, either by bringing their own to public water access points or by renting from local businesses that can deliver to desired locations.

Crow Wing State Park rents out canoes for $15/half day, and $25/full day out on the water. Comparatively, other local rental services start at $40-75 for a half day.

Some local kayak, paddle board and canoe rental stores are Cuyuna Kayaking, Cuyuna Outfitters, Wind Water and Wheels and Breezy Point Marina. Cuyuna Kayaking and Cuyuna Outfitters include delivery and pickup at nearby lakes, and Wind Water and Wheels provides shuttle service to the Pine River area.

Cuyuna Outfitters in Crosby rents out paddle boards, canoes and kayaks — including crystal or see-through kayaks, the only ones in the Upper Midwest, according to co-owner Sarah Katzenberger.

Crystal kayaks at Cuyuna Outfitters in Crosby, June 20, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch.

The company sources the crystal kayaks from a Florida company and plans to start renting crystal paddle boards soon. The non-crystal kayaks come from local business Crow Wing Kayaks in Crosslake.

For those exploring the mine pit lakes around Cuyuna, crystal kayaks let rowers see through the deep, clear water beneath them and catch glimpses of the trees that grew at the bottom. The lakes also provide a calmer experience than Pelican or Gull Lake, where boats and pontoons create plenty of waves.

People start renting kayaks and canoes as soon as the ice begins melting in the spring, Katzenberger said, though the height lasts from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

One goal the business has is to make the lakes more accessible for paddlers of all levels, Katzenberger said. For safety, Cuyuna Outfitters provides life jackets and a dry bag for phones.

A couple years ago, most tourists came up to the Cuyuna lakes area from the Twin Cities to paddle, Katzenberger said, and now, more people from Brainerd and Baxter are exploring the area.

“We would like to see it grow from what it is right now … to being like a multiday, Boundary Waters proving experience where you can test your skills before you go out into the big wild,” Katzenberger said. “If it goes bad, you can go to Rafferty’s and get pizza and everything’s fine.”

The canoes available at Cuyuna Outfitters are Boundary Waters style, from Minnesota company Northstar Canoes. Cuyuna Outfitters also rents out small campers that provide a more comfortable experience than a traditional tent, but openings for camping in the area fill up quickly, Katzenberger said.

Local groups like Paddle Folk Kayak Club and Paddle Pushers hold regular, free kayak outings as listed on their site calendars, giving paddlers a way to explore area waters with the benefit of a group setting. The groups also often incorporate skill sessions during the season. Paddle Folk rented out kayaks in previous years, but will not this season.

People can rent boats and pontoons from local places like Lake Fun Rentals, Lakes Area Adventures, Boats and Beyond Rentals and Bertha Boatworks, some of which will bring them to certain locations. Renting for one day ranges from $395-599.

Custom google map of Brainerd Lakes Area boat launch points available at tinyurl.com/32y5437f. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Minnesota state parks offer free fishing, including at Crow Wing and Charles A. Lindbergh via shore fishing, and Mille Lacs Kathio by shore or boat, according to the Department of Natural Resources website .

Fishing licenses can be purchased on the DNR website , over the phone at 1-888-665-4236 or in person by searching for county ELS agents on its website.

People can also fish off docks at these locations in the area:



South Long Lake fishing pier, southeast of Brainerd,

Serpent Lake fishing pier, Crosby,

Boom Lake, Brainerd,

Whipple Lake fishing pier, Baxter,

Gull Lake Narrows fishing pier, Lake Shore,

Pillager Lake fishing pier, Pillager.

More shore fishing spots can be located at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing_piers/index.html

Fishing guide services, like Blong’s Brainerd Guide Service , can pick up fishermen at local resorts, hotels, or cabin docks and take them out on Gull Lake, Whitefish chain, Pelican Lake and North Long Lake. Blong’s service starts at $460 for four hours.

Other services are Royal Guide Service , Walleyedan , Bobby G’s and Nisswa Guides League , which all offer trips on various lakes in the area for $400-425 for four hours.

The Minnesota School of Diving location in Brainerd offers Professional Association of Diving Instructors certification classes, for beginners and experienced divers alike. Open water certification courses are about $500.

Minnesota School of Diving also sponsors group diving experiences around Cuyuna State Recreation Area every Saturday and extra weeknights during July and August. “Fun Dives” come with half-price on rental equipment and a post-dive barbeque with hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and more. Divers can sign up at least a day in advance by calling their location or stopping in the building, and more information is available at their website.

