Summer workshops will teach about conserving Minnesota's loons

The National Loon Center, Northern Waters Land Trust, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer the “From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons,” interactive workshops.

Loon nesting on Lake Hubert
A loon chic follows its parent into a bay on Lake Hubert in June of 2022.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:27 AM

BRAINERD — Summer workshops on Minnesota’s loons will teach attendees about the birds, banding programs, and habitat restoration efforts.

The National Loon Center, Northern Waters Land Trust and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer the “From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons,” interactive workshops. Participants will learn how to help with research and ways to protect loons. Life jackets will be provided.

The in-person sessions will be June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16; each from 9-11 a.m. The National Loon Center’s stewardship on Cross Lake will host the outdoor field component.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is available online through the Northern Waters Land Trust website at northernwaterslandtrust.org/events .

Questions can be directed to 218-547-4510 or info@nwlt-mn.org .

