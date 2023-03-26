99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Suspect sought in Morrison County burglary

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:56 PM

LITTLE FALLS — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an attempted burglary Friday, March 24, near Randall.

At 5:54 a.m. Friday the sheriff’s office received a report of an attempted burglary at a property located on Dove Road, approximately four miles southwest of Randall in Parker Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, sometime on Friday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. the suspect entered an outbuilding on the property which was open. The suspect took a splitting maul from the building and used it to gain access into a second outbuilding. At this time nothing has been reported missing from the property, but the door was heavily damaged. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in case someone witnessed any suspicious activity during these time frames on Dove Road, north of Highway 27.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

