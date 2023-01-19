STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Swanville crash injures Burtrum woman

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Swanville Township, east of Swanville.

By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 02:00 PM
LITTLE FALLS — A 37-year-old Burtrum woman was injured Wednesday, Jan. 18, after losing control of her vehicle on Cable Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:58 a.m. in Swanville Township, east of Swanville. According to the report, the woman was traveling east on Cable Road when she went to pass a vehicle, at the same time a vehicle in front of her went to pass, causing her vehicle to roll into the ditch.

The 37-year-old driver, Kelly Marty, suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital by private vehicle. The other driver Mitchell Herzog, 28, of Long Prairie, suffered no reported injuries.

