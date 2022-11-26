SWCD announces winners of 10th annual photo contest

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, the winners of its 10th annual photography contest.

Photographers of all ages and abilities were invited to submit their photos for the 2022 Native Plant and Tree Photo Contest.

Courtney Neifert placed first with a blue vervain with a dragonfly and won a 20-by-16-inch canvas of her photo. Rick Meyer took second with a blazing star with bees and Jennifer Quam placed third with a common yarrow with monarch, and won 12-by-16-inch photo canvases.

“Thank you to all the photographers who submitted the photos,” said Tasha Lauer, district office or grants manager, in a news release. “It was a tough decision with a lot of great pollinator shots. The images demonstrate the incredible beauty of native plants in the Brainerd lakes area.”

All the contest entries can be found on the district’s Facebook page, website at www.cwswcd.org , and potentially other educational or promotional items for the district.

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will feature the photo contest winners in the district’s 2022 county plat books, which will be sold in April.

For more information about the annual photo contest, visit www.cwswcd.org/photo-contest .

