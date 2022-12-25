SWCD annual tree sale, open house to begin

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District’s online tree sale starts Jan. 1 at www.cwswcd.org/shop , and the district will have an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6.

The open house will be in meeting rooms 1 and 2 of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd, next door to the Crow Wing SWCD office.

The 25th annual sale helps landowners purchase high-quality native trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses.

“Over the years landowners have planted over 847,033 trees,” District Manager Melissa Barrick stated in a news release. “We are grateful to all our customers that continue to plant trees each year. Little by little, we are making a big difference.”

Discounts will be available to participants at the Jan. 6 open house. Discount includes $10 off on tree sale orders over $100. The trees and plants will be available for pickup May 11 and 12.

The open house includes presentations from local conservationists, such as Mike North of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who will discuss how long it takes aspen to attain sizes for use in wildlife.

For more information about the tree sale or open house, call 218-828-6197 or email tasha@cwswcd.org .

