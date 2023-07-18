Tax-increment financing to assist Thrifty White project

BRAINERD — No members of the public weighed in on a plan for a tax-increment finance district to fund the redevelopment of the old Thrifty White building in downtown Brainerd.

City Council members opened up a public hearing on the issue during their meeting Monday, July 17, without any comment. They agreed to move forward with the project, which will see 78 units of market-rate housing mixed with commercial space.

Plans from developer DW Jones include demolishing the vacant building on the corner of South Eighth and Laurel Streets and constructing a mixed use building. The new building would extend to the parking lot to the east, with plans also including 65 units of underground parking and 26 spaces of additional surface parking at the back of the building.

The building will have three commercial units on the first floor along South Eighth Street, and two more commercial units on the first floor along Laurel Street, as well as a few first-floor apartment units on the east end of the building on Laurel Street. The second, third and fourth floors would be entirely composed of residential units.

An off-street loading zone is planned for the rear of the building for commercial use.

Planned apartments on the second, third and fourth floors of the building include 12 studio units, 29 one bed/one bath, nine one bed/one bath plus den, 14 two bed/one bath and 14 two bed/two bath. Many of the upper level apartments would have their own private balcony and patio areas.

Developers said there will be a unit fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, along with an adaptable unit and one with strobe and flashing light hookups for hearing impaired residents.

A design rendering shows plans for a new building that will replace the old Thrifty White in downtown Brainerd, with commercial and residential space. Contributed

Because of the high cost of the project, the developers will use tax-increment financing as one of the funding mechanisms, which Mikaela Huot, a director with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, explained to the council Monday.

“The developer is planning to finance it with private sources, including debt and equity; however, due to the extraordinary costs associated with acquiring the existing property, the site improvement, demolition costs, as well as the new construction costs including underground parking, there are significant extraordinary redevelopment costs, and tax-increment financing has been requested by the HRA as an additional gap financing source to help close the gap that the private financing and equity cannot support,” Huot said.

A tax-increment financing — or TIF — district is a financial tool communities use to capture tax-based growth resulting from a new development or redevelopment project. Under this model, the city receives the original taxes generated from the property but the difference, or increment, created from improvements to the site - such as a new building - is returned to the developer for a set period of time.

“The county assessor did review the project’s details and determined a taxable value of about $9 million, which over 26 years — which is the maximum term of a redevelopment district — could generate about $4.5 million,” Huot explained. “So the budget within the TIF plan is $4.5 million for both the total estimated project cost, as well as the projected tax-increment revenues.”

Council members voted unanimously to establish the TIF district, which will be managed by the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Other funding sources

Also Monday the council gave consent to the HRA to apply for a redevelopment grant through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Redevelopment for the project.

The grant program incentivizes the redevelopment of old industrial, residential and commercial properties, and to assist private sector development with the challenges and costs of those sites.

According to legislative requirement, if sufficient eligible applications are received, at least 50% of the grant money will be awarded to projects outside the seven-county metro area. DEED anticipates at least $2 million to be available per grant round.

The HRA will apply for the grant and plans to use the money generated through the TIF district as the required matching funds.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .