News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Teacher of the Year nominations to open Monday

The next Teacher of the Year will be chosen in March.

Brainerd High School sign
Brainerd High School
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 12:00 PM
BRAINERD — Online nominations for Brainerd Teacher of the Year will open Monday, Jan. 23.

The Education Minnesota Brainerd Teacher of the Year program celebrates the school district’s outstanding educators who demonstrate excellence and leadership both in their classrooms and in the community.

The public is encouraged to nominate a teacher at Brainerd Public Schools who has made a positive impact and lasting impression in the lives of their students. Nominations for the 2022 Teacher of the Year will remain open until Feb. 6.

The Brainerd Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Nominations can be made by anyone, including students, parents, educators and community members. An eligible nominee must be a current certified teacher at Brainerd Public Schools.

To nominate a teacher, visit isd181.org .

