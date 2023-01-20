Teacher of the Year nominations to open Monday

BRAINERD — Online nominations for Brainerd Teacher of the Year will open Monday, Jan. 23.

The Education Minnesota Brainerd Teacher of the Year program celebrates the school district’s outstanding educators who demonstrate excellence and leadership both in their classrooms and in the community.

The public is encouraged to nominate a teacher at Brainerd Public Schools who has made a positive impact and lasting impression in the lives of their students. Nominations for the 2022 Teacher of the Year will remain open until Feb. 6.

The Brainerd Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Nominations can be made by anyone, including students, parents, educators and community members. An eligible nominee must be a current certified teacher at Brainerd Public Schools.

To nominate a teacher, visit isd181.org .