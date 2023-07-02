Tech Savvy: Gadgets for the garden

Gardening can be a way to unwind, relieve stress and get away from the everyday grind.

Concentrating on the work at hand is a way to focus the mind on the physical. And that interaction — pruning, planting, picking — is a way to put those thoughts and stress about work or relationships on the back burner. Nurturing growing plants can provide a sense of accomplishment as well. There are always setbacks and learning experiences. Planting a few more flowers will mean there is room to share with a rabbit nibble or two. I constantly have weeds growing with the flowers I’ve planted in front of the Brainerd Dispatch, but as I told a friend recently, concentrate on the colorful flowers and not the weeds. And my vegetables in a raised bed at home look better than the tomatoes and cucumbers I’ve got growing at work. So gardening is not without disappointment, but when you are picking your own produce or admiring the colorful beauty of flowers you planted, it is worth it.

And there are ways to use gadgets and technology to make it easier and save water.

Tree watering

Tree planting is an undeniable reward. We see trees taken down all over, but there is a way to add to nature by adding some back on your own property. One drawback has always been the extra watering care that a new tree needs to succeed. But an Ooze Tube Tree Watering System can help there. HGTV listed it as one of their 13 useful garden gadgets. In most cases, the water tube requires refilling every three weeks. The product is also listed on the Arbor Day Foundation for tree care.

“This watering system was designed and field tested by a certified arborist, complete with an adjustable drip gauge that allows you to control the amount of water your tree or shrub receives. The 15-gallon reserve can last anywhere from 5 days to 4 weeks,” the Arbor Day Foundation reported on its website. “Each watering system includes one Ooze Tube, one drip emitter and one wooden stake. Instructions are printed on the tube.”

Young trees need regular watering to establish roots and a slow deep soak helps. That is where a slow drip from a water reservoir in a water ring around the base of the tree can help. Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service

The tube fits around the base of the tree. One reviewer said it works better to install with two people and placement of the drip plugs can be tricky. A reviewer at Home Depot said it drained too quickly.

“We found that by filling a little bit, placing the drip plugs as close to the bottom seam as possible, emptying bag then situating around the tree helped get proper placement,” an Amazon reviewer stated.

A 25-gallon Ooze Tube Tree Watering tube was listed at $46 on Amazon. There are lots of other brand options and tree watering rings to replace standing next to a newly planted tree with a hose or forgetting you’ve left the soaker hose on and wasting a ton of water. (See more about that with some perhaps shocking numbers further down).

Home Depot also has Ike’s Tree Mate Jr., a tree ring watering bag, which also fits around the base of the tree. The 15-gallon rings provide a drip irrigation system for a slow release. Ike’s states the watering ring installs in minutes and will drip water over five to eight hours for a “deep, even saturation.” Cost is $14. Home Depot customers rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

Owl with motion

Raise your garden guardian game with an electronic garden defense owl. You’ve no doubt seen the silent and stoic owls, often plastic decoys, designed to frighten off would be garden nibblers. The new varieties add sound and movement to mimic the owl and scare animals and birds away. The Bird-X Prowler Fake owl moves its 44-inch wingspan, but needs to be relocated often. Recent price check of $37. The Besmon Bird Owl has a rotating head, which uses the power of the wind to move, and recently cost $25. A solar-powered owl has eyes that flash and an owl sound with a 10-foot sensor working area. One hilarious reviewer of an owl with a sensor named the owl “Ben” said they moved “Ben” around but the sensor area was so small they were the ones who ended up getting scared by the owl as they forgot where they put it.

Another solar-powered owl decoy promises flashing eyes, a realistic sound and a rotating head. One marketed by Molemo had strong reviews with 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and cost about $53. There were many brand options for owls with motion, whether they were powered by the sun or batteries.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 50% of outdoor watering is lost to wind, evaporation and runoff — or basically inefficient watering. Technology can be used to save water with smart watering systems that work with in-ground sprinkler systems and garden hoses. Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service

Smart sprinklers and rain gauges

This season, until recently, has been a challenge to keep plants thriving because of the dry conditions. With busy lives and work schedules and a monster crop of mosquitoes, watering can be a challenge.

Screen Rant listed the Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller as the best of the bunch for those with in-ground irrigation. It was listed for about $150 recently.

“The Rachio 3 gadget automatically creates a sprinkler schedule that is tailored to a user's garden in the most efficient ways possible,” Screen Rant stated in a 2023 review. “In addition to reducing the water bill by giving crops the proper amount of water to ensure healthy harvests, the must-have automated smart home device can be controlled remotely, allowing users to water and monitor their gardens from afar, taking such things as plant type, soil variety, sun exposure, and impending rain into account at all times.”

Rachio reports its product integrates with Amazon Alexa and other smart home devices and installs in a half-hour or less with no special tools.

The company also makes a smart hose timer for those of us without an in-ground sprinkler system. The kit comes with one valve and a Wi-Fi hub. It requires two AA batteries, which are not included and connects to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. Reviewers liked the option to make changes from anywhere.

Rachio states its mission is to cut down on excessive or unnecessary watering and save water noting the Environmental Protection Agency estimates 50% of outdoor watering is lost to wind, evaporation and runoff — or basically inefficient watering. Rachio was noting the water waste specific to western states but that waste can be seen in the lakes area as well as commercial sprinklers are going even after or during rainfall or are running in the heat of the day in the afternoon, deemed the most inefficient time to water for evaporation.

The EPA statistics and facts include:

Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save 8 gallons of water per day and, while shaving, can save 10 gallons of water per shave. Assuming you brush your teeth twice daily and shave 5 times per week, you could save nearly 5,700 gallons per year.

Letting your faucet run for five minutes while washing dishes can waste 10 gallons of water and uses enough energy to power a 60-watt light bulb for 18 hours.

Outdoor water use accounts for more than 30% of total household water use, on average, but can be as much as 60% of total household water use in arid regions.

If the average sized lawn in the United States is watered for 20 minutes every day for seve days, it’s like running the shower constantly for four days or taking more than 800 showers. That's equivalent to the amount of water needed for the average family to take 1 year's worth of showers.

Pansy seedlings grow in the farmer's garden with the benefit of watering. Gadgets allow gardeners to measure soil needs, keep track of rainfall and turn on sprinklers as needed anywhere they go with their smartphone. Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service Getty Images/iStockphoto

So saving water when watering plants, even in a water-rich environment like the Brainerd lakes area, is a meaningful endeavor.

In a related gadget, the Ecowitt Wireless Digital Rain Gauge was another on Screen Rant’s top list. The rain gauge measures rain, indoor temperature and humidity to help gardeners. And who hasn’t watered their gardens only to have it rain later.

“With customizable rain alerts to warn of impending showers and smart tech that stores rainfall data for future use, every gardener in 2023 will benefit from using the gadget,” Screen Rant stated.

The rain collector on the gauge will empty itself. And, according to the Ecowitt website, the rain gauge will display the rain rate, rain event and rainfall total for the day, week, month and yearly record and include a 24-month rain history. It has a graphic display for inside the home. A recent price check had the Ecowitt selling for about $50.

Renee Richardson, managing editor