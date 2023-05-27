Tech Savvy: Hot Logic makes hot meals easy anywhere

BRAINERD — Billed as a portable, personal oven, the Hot Logic Mini Oven is just that.

It couldn’t be easier to operate.

Put the food in. Zip the container shut, Plug the oven in. And then unzip and the food is ready to go with little or no cleanup needed. Traveling, camping, or just looking for a way to cook or reheat and then keep your food warm at work, the mini oven provides an option to do that in a compact design that doesn’t require much energy to operate.

The company calls it a hot lunch tote. Or when taking food to a gathering, the casserole carrier will keep the food hot even over an extended drive. Hot Logic Mini Ovens are sold at Walmart, Overstock.com, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Wayfair and others, including Amazon. Reviews across retailers were overwhelmingly positive.

“This is a game changer,” one reviewer wrote. “Save money and calories. literally you can take a frozen chicken breast and put it in a baggie with spices and put it in when you get to the office and by lunch: it’s done! no matter the container, this thing works! i have it in a drawer at work with the plug out: i freeze home cooked meals or even fresh veggies and meat and just put it in and have hot meals daily! soups; frozen meals; i even put eggs in it!”

On Amazon, it has an 84% five-star rating with 10% giving it four stars, out of 17,139 reviews. People reported using it on a cross-country train trip, using it when visiting or working different shift hours. They pointed to it being the size of a lunch container and having the food taste so much better than a microwave experience.

Construction workers reported using them on work sites where there wasn’t a microwave option. Others said it was superior to a microwave as food was hot and not dried out. One worker noted they saved money by putting a frozen meal in it and then having a hot lunch without needing to pay more to eat out.

“This product works so well heating up food. I work for a major airline as a flight attendant. I travel with my Hot Logic. I save so much money bringing my food to heat on overnight,” the flight attendant stated.

“It's small, portable and foldable — this is meant for one person, but the serving size can easily be for two,” another reviewer wrote. “Being able to use glass, cardboard, metal, etc. expands its usability. No smell, no fuss — you literally walk away and open it to eat your food when ready. Discreet and simple — what we all need for today's busy lives.”

People used it to warm up cinnamon rolls in less than 10 minutes so they seemed right out of the oven, or to cook homemade frozen burritos so they were ready and heated through in time for lunch.

“I plug mine in first thing at 8am or so and by lunch time my food is ready at work. No mess no worries just plug and let it heat up the food and simple. Microwave can’t even do what this does for frozen individual meals,” a reviewer stated.

The mini oven cooks fresh or frozen food. But the company notes heating leftovers is the most popular use for the mini oven. How is this better than a microwave? The Hot Logic Mini Oven warms most leftover meals so they are ready to eat in 30-40 minutes — but the key is those meals will stay “at the perfect eating temperature for hours,” up to 12 hours, Hot Logic reports.

The little oven zips open and reveals a reflective silver interior and a flat heating element at the bottom. It has a carrying handle and simply plugs into an outlet. Frozen foods like Michelina’s, Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, or Smart Ones can go in whole — the entire box sits right inside. I tried a Green Giant steamable mixed veggie box. The frozen meal package — without opening or venting or stirring, goes right inside for one to two hours.

The mixed veggies came out of the cardboard box hot and perfectly cooked.

“We guarantee that once you’ve had a frozen meal cooked this way, you’ll never want to go back to the microwave again,” Hot Logic states.

Traveling, camping, or just looking for a way to cook or reheat and then keep your food warm at work, the mini oven provides an option to do that in a compact design that doesn’t require much energy to operate.<br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

A drawback on microwaves can be how quickly the food loses its heat. The frozen meal in the Hot Logic Mini Oven stayed hot. For travelers looking for a hot meal and perhaps a more robust one, this could be a definite plus and provide a little more variety than the typical cold lunch in the cooler. With a vehicle power inverter at 150 watts, it can also plug in for use in the car. Hot Logic reports the mini oven uses 45 watts of energy to cook, utilizing minimum power to get the job done “without wasting money.”

Hot Logic notes all food heats to 165 degrees so meat won’t need to be left in the oven for hours unless the cook is looking for a well-done finish.

“Experiment with a shorter heat time to warm the meat perfectly and keep it moist and tender as originally cooked,” Hot Logic said of leftovers.

Other Hot Logic cooking tips for leftovers in its mini oven included:

Vegetables maintain moisture for hours, using a two compartment container will keep the protein and veggies separate.

With plenty of sauce, pasta leftovers “will taste as good or better than when it was first made. If it’s not heavily sauced, add a tablespoon or two of water to ensure perfect reheated pasta.”

A very full container of soup or a one pot meal can take a few hours to warm completely, but “it will heat evenly and never burn the bottom.”

Put a pizza slice or two on parchment paper or foil so it can be placed directly on the heating unit. “In 20-40 minutes you will have perfectly heated pizza with a nice crispy crust.”

Sandwiches should go in parchment paper or foil and then check them in 15 minutes.

Hot Logic notes people can also cook from scratch in the mini ovens. It doesn’t boil water so the company said pasta is best reheated rather than trying to cook it in the unit, but it will cook Minute rice. It won’t bake a cake or cookies, but it will cook fresh raw meat and vegetables.

A recent price check had the mini portable ovens for selling at less than $40.

It comes with a dishwasher and microwave safe oblong dish to cook in, but Hot Logic notes people can use any flat bottomed, sealed container whether it be glass, the boxed frozen meal, a plastic container, a leftover container or a meal prep container.

The little personal oven comes in a host of colors for personalization. In case the mini version isn’t big enough for your needs, there is a larger version of the mini and there is a Max Oven as well. The user’s guide includes a host of recipes and cooking times for everything from cooking chicken to a ravioli bake, oatmeal with fruit and a chili cheese dip.

Cleanup — one of the points touted in its design — is easy.

After use let the unit cool down and then use a soft, damp cloth or paper towel and mild cleanser to clean the surfaces. Users are advised to spray any cleanser on the cloth, not the surfaces of the mini oven and never to use harsh abrasives or scrub pads. And if you had any doubt, it reminds you that this unit is not to be submerged and isn’t dishwasher safe, but with the cooking options, that kind of cleaning shouldn’t be needed.

It cools down quickly after use if left unzipped. But because it does get warm, it’s best to use it on a heat safe surface when it’s plugged in.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .