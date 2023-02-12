Tech Savvy: Valentine's Day gifts for the tech lover

The approaching Valentine’s Day holiday provides a chance to give the techie in your life a little treat without calories attached.

A number of retailers are listing Valentine’s Day gift sales with tech items. Other gifts have a specific Valentine’s Day hook. Here are a few ideas.

Old enough to know what a View-Master is? There is a way to put a new spin on an old favorite. PCmag listed “Create Your Own Reel Viewer” as one of its top Valentine’s Day tech gifts. The viewer, which will harken back to childhood, supports seven photos “for a personalized hit of nostalgia,” PCmag noted. It’s made in the USA — Oregon to be exact. On the Uncommon Goods website, a significant number of reviews were highly favorable with a 4.8 out of five stars.

How about something with light? Another option that might be a hit from PCMag’s list is a rechargeable USB light bulb with a glowing heart filament. The glass portable battery light lasts for five-plus hours after a one-hour charge, Amazon reports. Recent cost: $40. Smart light bulbs that change color or respond to voice commands are found locally at any number of stores from Batteries and Bulbs to Ace Hardware to Home Depot and any big box retailer in between. Another interesting light bult option is a Himalayan Glow Salt light bulb emiting a “warm amber glow for a calming ambiance in any room” from Amazon. The 60-watt lights, typically in a two-pack, range from $16 to $20.

One present that won’t break the bank but will likely win over points for being useful is an additional charger cord that can be carried in the vehicle, at work or in a backpack to have one at home and one for use on the move. Invariably, it seems the charging cord is left either at home or at the work desk. A second set provides peace of mind and can be useful on a nearly daily basis.

The Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker at Target was listed for $9.99 and comes in pink or red. Amazon also listed a red one with little white hearts on it for $14.99 and one that makes six heart shaped waffles at once for $33.99. Or go right to the ByDash.com website, which also has waffle makers to create Easter eggs, bunnies, shamrocks, pumpkins, gingerbread men, dreidels, or round waffles with love symbols, Christmas trees, pineapple and honeycomb waffles. There are mini grills and mini pie makers as well.

A Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook planner, in multiple colors including red. The 42-page notebook includes seven page styles — planning, listing, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching and a place to map out those big ideas. The notebook comes with a special pen and microfiber cloth. Handwritten notes can go from the notebook pages to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote iCloud, Slack, OneNote and more using a free application that works with iOS and Android.

Handwritten notes are transcribed into typeface. Color-coded shortcuts on the page make for a quick “X” to mark that spot and transfer the page to any of a number of cloud-based destinations listed above. Or the notes, lists, plans or graphics can be scanned and sent to chosen destinations via email or messages. The company is based in the Boston area.

“Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages — just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over,” the company states.

So the notebook can be used and reused “so you can stop using your other paper notebooks and save trees,” the company states.

Rocketbook has notebooks and undated planners among other offerings. Recently, it was offering discounts for first time customers. Depending on the style, a recent price check had costs ranging from $19.97 to $34.30 on Amazon. On the getrocketbook.com website, people can take a quiz to see which notebook is best for them. And the Rocketbook Fusion Beacons Orange notebook was on sale for $28.

“Rocketbook planners are your replacement for single-use planners, sticky notes, and random pieces of paper that always seem to get lost,” Rocketbook states on its website. “It's a smart, sustainable way to stay organized only without wasting space, time, and money.”

