99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tech Savvy: Valentine's Day gifts for the tech lover

A number of retailers are listing Valentine’s Day gift sales with tech items. Other gifts have a specific Valentine’s Day hook. Here are a few ideas.

Heart shape cutouts, ribbon and wrapping paper
Gift ideas for Valentine's Day include high tech, low tech and novelty items with a heart hook.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
February 12, 2023 12:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The approaching Valentine’s Day holiday provides a chance to give the techie in your life a little treat without calories attached.

A number of retailers are listing Valentine’s Day gift sales with tech items. Other gifts have a specific Valentine’s Day hook. Here are a few ideas.

Old enough to know what a View-Master is? There is a way to put a new spin on an old favorite. PCmag listed “Create Your Own Reel Viewer” as one of its top Valentine’s Day tech gifts. The viewer, which will harken back to childhood, supports seven photos “for a personalized hit of nostalgia,” PCmag noted. It’s made in the USA — Oregon to be exact. On the Uncommon Goods website, a significant number of reviews were highly favorable with a 4.8 out of five stars.

How about something with light? Another option that might be a hit from PCMag’s list is a rechargeable USB light bulb with a glowing heart filament. The glass portable battery light lasts for five-plus hours after a one-hour charge, Amazon reports. Recent cost: $40. Smart light bulbs that change color or respond to voice commands are found locally at any number of stores from Batteries and Bulbs to Ace Hardware to Home Depot and any big box retailer in between. Another interesting light bult option is a Himalayan Glow Salt light bulb emiting a “warm amber glow for a calming ambiance in any room” from Amazon. The 60-watt lights, typically in a two-pack, range from $16 to $20.

More Tech Savvy:
A wall-mounted flat screen TV shows the San Francisco 49ers in a huddle.
Local
Tech Savvy: Want a new TV for the big game? You don't have to spend a lot to get it
Super Bowl deals on big screen TVs mean lots of options to get close to the action without spending a lot of money. OLED screens promise lifelike colors and crisp and clear action for sports.
February 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A closeup of hands holding a phone with thumbs poised to operate it.
Local
Tech Savvy: Cell phones can work in cold temps with a little thermal help
Cold is a known robber of battery life and with smartphones it can disrupt service causing a phone to shut off.
January 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ocean waves.jpg
Local
Tech Savvy: Moving videos from phone can free space and save memories
Thumb drives provide a useful way to store and transfer a lot of information in a tiny package.
January 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A computer screen says Merry Christmas with a Santa hat hanging on it.
Local
Tech Savvy: From whimsical to useful to vintage, tech gifts provide it all
There are tech gifts that appeal to past and present, the kid in everyone and for those who want to make a difference.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson

One present that won’t break the bank but will likely win over points for being useful is an additional charger cord that can be carried in the vehicle, at work or in a backpack to have one at home and one for use on the move. Invariably, it seems the charging cord is left either at home or at the work desk. A second set provides peace of mind and can be useful on a nearly daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker at Target was listed for $9.99 and comes in pink or red. Amazon also listed a red one with little white hearts on it for $14.99 and one that makes six heart shaped waffles at once for $33.99. Or go right to the ByDash.com website, which also has waffle makers to create Easter eggs, bunnies, shamrocks, pumpkins, gingerbread men, dreidels, or round waffles with love symbols, Christmas trees, pineapple and honeycomb waffles. There are mini grills and mini pie makers as well.

A Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook planner, in multiple colors including red. The 42-page notebook includes seven page styles — planning, listing, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching and a place to map out those big ideas. The notebook comes with a special pen and microfiber cloth. Handwritten notes can go from the notebook pages to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote iCloud, Slack, OneNote and more using a free application that works with iOS and Android.

Handwritten notes are transcribed into typeface. Color-coded shortcuts on the page make for a quick “X” to mark that spot and transfer the page to any of a number of cloud-based destinations listed above. Or the notes, lists, plans or graphics can be scanned and sent to chosen destinations via email or messages. The company is based in the Boston area.

“Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages — just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over,” the company states.

So the notebook can be used and reused “so you can stop using your other paper notebooks and save trees,” the company states.

Rocketbook has notebooks and undated planners among other offerings. Recently, it was offering discounts for first time customers. Depending on the style, a recent price check had costs ranging from $19.97 to $34.30 on Amazon. On the getrocketbook.com website, people can take a quiz to see which notebook is best for them. And the Rocketbook Fusion Beacons Orange notebook was on sale for $28.

“Rocketbook planners are your replacement for single-use planners, sticky notes, and random pieces of paper that always seem to get lost,” Rocketbook states on its website. “It's a smart, sustainable way to stay organized only without wasting space, time, and money.”

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .

Related Topics: TECH-SAVVYTECHNOLOGY
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Renee Richardson is managing editor at the Brainerd Dispatch. She joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 1996 after earning her bachelor's degree in mass communications at St. Cloud State University.
Renee Richardson can be reached at renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com or by calling 218-855-5852 or follow her on Twitter @dispatchbizbuzz or Facebook.
What To Read Next
A tiny plant is alone in a mound of earth basking in sunshine.
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle hosts virtual discussion group on soil health
Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for the discussion. To view the resources and to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/classes.
February 12, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Steve Kohls gestures with his hands as he talks.
Local
Framing Brainerd’s history: Steve Kohls recounts 47 years of news photography
Brainerd Dispatch photographer Steve Kohls shared his decades of work at the last Rosenmeier Forum Wednesday, Feb. 8.
February 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A bouquet of roses.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: The meanings behind the color of roses
Flower symbolism was very popular during the Victorian era and has gained popularity once again.
February 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
1009post-office-boxes.jpg
Local
United States Postal Service to host local job fairs
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays.
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report