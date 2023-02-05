Tech Savvy: Want a new TV for the big game? You don't have to spend a lot to get it

With the big game just a week away, upgrading TVs is always part of the Super Bowl conversation.

As Consumer Reports notes, retailers often run sales on TVs as the Super Bowl approaches. After all, it’s a time football fans often gather with friends for the big event and for those thinking of an upgrade, the deals and improvements in TV picture quality may make for a win for shoppers.

Consumer Reports states more options and the best deals may be closer to game day.

“And while you may not see the same steep discounts that were available for Black Friday, you can still save on a high-quality set,” Consumer Reports stated.

Consumer Reports tests TVs and puts together a list of the best in sizes, prices and quality. Large TVs of 75 inches and more can bring the game right into the living room and provide a theater experience for streaming and movie watching long after the football season is a mere memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those largest TVs have come down in price. Costco has a Samsung 70-inch ultra high definition TV for $629.99 with strong reviews of nearly five stars from consumers. A 70-inch 4K LG ultra high definition TV is just less than $600.

Consumer Reports notes a 75-inch Amazon TV for just under $700 at Best Buy is priced even lower than the Black Friday deal. Have even more space? An 86-inch LG 4K TV was recently listed on Amazon at $1,896 with Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

Super Bowl TV deals are hotter than ever. Tom's Guide

Popular Mechanics noted 4K, or high definition TVs, were considered luxuries just a few years ago but are now commonplace, meaning their price points have also dropped considerably.

“Aside from providing amazing resolution, 4K TVs have other modern conveniences, such as built-in streaming platforms, voice control, and more. And if you're a movie buff or gamer, you can bet on getting your money’s worth with a quality 4K screen. The same holds true if you watch a ton of high-action sports,” Popular Mechanics reported.

And it’s not just sports. The high definition big screen TVs can immerse viewers into the story. They no longer require a massive room to view them comfortably and can be wall mounted to be out of the way.

“Nearly all of the TVs we recommend are also equipped with High-Dynamic Range or HDR. This helps contribute to punchier, higher-contrast colors,” Popular Mechanics reported. “... Most important for gamers, a TV’s speed is measured by its refresh rate, in Hz. If you play tons of video games on your 4K TV, you’ll want a screen that has a refresh rate of at least 120Hz.”

And, as we’ve mentioned in this column before, big, flat screen TVs are notorious for poor sound quality as room for speakers is reduced and sound is often pushed from the back of the set.

So how big of a TV can fit in your space?

“When watching your 4K screen the ideal place to sit is between 1-1.5 times the screen size of your TV. At this distance, your eyes cannot tell apart the individual pixels, so you’ll be viewing the image on the screen in the same detail as you would in real life,” Tech Radar reported. “In actual terms, that means that if you have one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs, you should sit between 65-97.5 inches away to get the best picture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For those looking for a better picture but maybe not as big of a screen, there are lots of options, sales and sizes worth checking out.

Big game sales in multiple sizes

“Super Bowl TV deals are hotter than ever. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering generous discounts on big-screen TVs with prices for every budget,” Tom’s Guide, noting Best Buy has 55-inch 4K TVs on sale from $299.

There are also deals on one of the new technologies for digital displays — OLED TVs. Best Buy notes the OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, means the TV doesn’t require backlight. Instead each individual pixel lights up. The result is perfect color and perfect contrast control, Best Buy noted. “This one-by-one approach to lighting the screen delivers incredible detail and an outstanding color spectrum, without the exaggeration or quality loss often seen via backlight.”

OLED screens promise lifelike colors and crisp and clear action, making them desirable for sports. A recent check of OLED TVs on sale at Best Buy found an LG 55-inch OLED TV for $999.99, representing a $300 price cut.

Many retailers are hosting game day specials and game day essentials, with Walmart announcing customers can “score huge savings on big screens and more.” A recent Walmart online price check had a 55 LG OLED 4K ultra high definition TV for $996.99. A 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV ultra high definition was on sale for $1,296.99. And a 55-inch Philips 4K ultra high definition TV was $298 with a 50-inch Philips 4K ultra high definition Roku smart TV listed for $218.

So depending on what you are looking for, upgrading that TV for the big game isn’t going to break the bank. Those who may have put off getting a new TV, may find the deals lined up for the Super Bowl are too good to miss.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 12. Don’t wait until the last minute as some TVs deals may require a few days for shipping. But retailers who are looking to score themselves with TV deals likely have a host of options on the sales floor. So get ready for the big game. Get the snacks. Invite friends. Dazzle them with a new TV.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .