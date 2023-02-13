99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Teen suffers injuries after leg is caught in snowmobile track

The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.

FSA snowmobile accident
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 13, 2023 05:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — A 15-year-old Bloomington girl was injured after her leg was caught in the track of a snowmobile Sunday, Feb. 12, in Bay Lake Township.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 12:09 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was the passenger on the snowmobile that was pulling a sled. The driver, a 15-year-old girl from Eden Prairie, lost control of the snowmobile due to slush on a lake and as the snowmobile was stopping, the victim’s leg became caught in the track of the snowmobile.

The Deerwood firefighters were able to free the victim from the snowmobile. The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Deerwood Fire Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance, and North Memorial Health Air Care.

Related Topics: CROW WING COUNTYACCIDENTSBAY LAKECROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICESNOWMOBILINGCRASHES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls
Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.
February 13, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet Feb. 15
The meeting will be 2 p.m.
February 13, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Multiple inmates treated after overdosing at Morrison County Jail
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison County Jail.
February 13, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to NDSU fall 2022 dean’s list
These North Dakota State University students recognized for academic performance
February 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch