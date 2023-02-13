Teen suffers injuries after leg is caught in snowmobile track

BRAINERD — A 15-year-old Bloomington girl was injured after her leg was caught in the track of a snowmobile Sunday, Feb. 12, in Bay Lake Township.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 12:09 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was the passenger on the snowmobile that was pulling a sled. The driver, a 15-year-old girl from Eden Prairie, lost control of the snowmobile due to slush on a lake and as the snowmobile was stopping, the victim’s leg became caught in the track of the snowmobile.

The Deerwood firefighters were able to free the victim from the snowmobile. The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Deerwood Fire Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance, and North Memorial Health Air Care.