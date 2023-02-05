99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Terri Foster named as BLACF next executive director

Foster joined the organization in 2017 as a consultant and most recently served as the director of Donor Relations for the foundation.

Terri Foster
Terri Foster
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 07:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, in partnership with CommunityGiving, announced Thursday, Feb. 2, Terri Foster is the new executive director of the organization.

“As I take on this new position, I am excited to help staff, board members and volunteers continue to grow the Foundation and continue to plant seeds, Foster said in a news release. “We are excited to watch these seeds grow and see the impact to the Lakes Area over the next several years. It will be life changing, with millions of dollars being invested into our local nonprofits and community projects. I am dedicated to continue to provide concierge level service to our donors, nonprofit partners and the community as a whole. It’s BLACF’s mission is to help generous people change lives and communities through charitable giving. We are truly better together."

Foster joined the organization in 2017 as a consultant and most recently served as the director of Donor Relations for the foundation, working closely with Karl Samp, now retired Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation executive director, to help donors with meeting their philanthropic goals.

Before coming to the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, Foster, who has 25 years of business experience, worked in a number of different sectors including marketing, business development and event management as well as owning her own consulting business.

“She has a vast skill set and a love for serving people,” the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation stated in the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster has been active in the community and volunteered with several nonprofit organizations including being a 4-H club leader and as part of a county agricultural association; as well as being a community education volunteer coach for nearly 20 years. She graduated from Bemidji State University with two bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Graphic Design and has a master’s degree in Business from St. Scholastica.

“Terri has done a phenomenal job serving the Brainerd lakes area community through her previous positions and we know that with her leadership, the BLACF will continue to grow,” said Jim Kraft, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board chair, in the news release. “Her ‘can-do’ attitude, adaptability and vision for the future makes her the perfect fit."

Also in the release, Steve Joul, president and CEO of CommunityGiving, noted, “Terri exemplifies so many of our core values and has grown within her position at BLACF and CommunityGiving. We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to see her take on this new role as Executive Director. She will bring her commitment and passion to serving donors, volunteers and the larger community to this new job.”

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Brainerd area. Since 1998, the foundation has grown to over $16.7 million in assets and awarded over $8.1 million in grants to nonprofits. The foundation is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of many community foundations networked together to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds totaling nearly $195 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Brainerd .

Related Topics: BRAINERD LAKES AREAPEOPLE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Kids holding eggs and a chicken.
Local
St. Francis teacher earns agricultural grant for classroom
Carrie Allord teaches kindergarten at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School and likes to expose her students to agriculture.
February 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A wall-mounted flat screen TV shows the San Francisco 49ers in a huddle.
Local
Tech Savvy: Want a new TV for the big game? You don't have to spend a lot to get it
Super Bowl deals on big screen TVs mean lots of options to get close to the action without spending a lot of money. OLED screens promise lifelike colors and crisp and clear action for sports.
February 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A vase with flowers in it.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Getting the most life out of your flowers in vases
Keep them in a cool location, out of direct sunlight. If the water starts to look cloudy, recut the stems, and replace the water and floral preservative.
February 05, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Maria Prozinski
Local
WonderTrek’s Prozinski gains national fundraising certification
WonderTrek is a museum in north central Minnesota for children, families and educators funded in part by the Minnesota Legacy, Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund.
February 05, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report