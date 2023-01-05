99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award

Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.

Council members stand with right hands raised
Gabe Johnson, left, Kelly Bevans, Dave Badeaux, Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok take the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3, before the Brainerd City Council meeting.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
BRAINERD — Five city officials took the oath of office in Brainerd Tuesday, Jan. 3, including two newcomers.

Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok were sworn in to their new seats on the Brained City Council alongside returning members Kelly Bevans, Gabe Johnson and Mayor Dave Badeaux.

Terry will represent Ward 1, replacing Dave Pritschet, who resigned last year and then Jamie Bieser, who was appointed to fill the spot until the election.

Czeczok is an at-large representative, taking the seat Tad Erickson vacated when he ran for Crow Wing County Board last year instead of re-election on the council. Erickson was honored Tuesday night with a Tower Award to thank him for his service to the city.

Bevans and Johnson ran unopposed to retain their seats for Ward 2 and Ward 4, respectively, as did Mayor Badeaux.

Bevans will also retain his position as council president for the next two years after having been nominated to do so Tuesday by council member Kevin Stunek.

“I would nominate to continue with Kelly Bevans because of his professionalism,” Stunek said.

In the spirit of competition, Czeczok then nominated Johnson for the role.

Council members voted on the two nominees by raising their hands, with Bevans voting for himself alongside Stunek, Terry and Tiffany Stenglein. Johnson then voted for himself, as did Czeczok and Mike O’Day.

Czeczok then again nominated Johnson to serve as vice president, which passed unanimously.

At the end of the meeting, Bevans thanked the council for trusting him with the position.

“I do want to thank you all for the confidence you placed in me, as well as accepting graciously your committee assignments, and especially our two chairs — Mr. Johnson and Mr. O’Day,” he said. “Thank you, all. Hopefully I will live up to your expectations.”

Johnson and O’Day will retain their posts as chairs of the personnel and finance committee and safety and public works committee, respectively. Terry and Stunek will join Johnson, while Czeczok and Stenglein will sit on O’Day’s committee.

The committees typically meet before each regular council meeting to discuss agenda items and bring forth recommendations to the full council. After going through Tuesday’s agenda without the committees having met, though, because the appointments were not yet made, Czeczok questioned the need for them in the first place.

“It is 8:40; we started at 7:30,” Czeczok said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “We had a lot of items on our agenda — no (personnel and finance), no safety and public works, but we managed just fine. I would like everybody to think about just getting rid of those two committees, just having everything done here. Then our council president could be involved in all the discussion.”

The rest of the council did not comment on the suggestion.

Erickson’s Tower Award

Sitting in the audience instead of behind the council desk, Erickson attended Tuesday’s meeting as a member of the public but was recognized for his service to the city.Erickson was appointed to an at-large seat on the council in September 2019 after the resignation of Sue Hilgart. He then ran unopposed to retain the seat in 2020. Erickson lost his 2022 bid for Crow Wing County Board to incumbent Steve Barrows.

Erickson shakes hands with the mayor
Tad Erickson, left, accepts the Tower Award from Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux, Tuesday, Jan. 3, in honor of his service on the City Council.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd’s Tower Award, modeled after the historic water tower, was created in 1990 as the “most prestigious” award in the city, according to former Mayor James Wallin.

“This is an award that is given to individuals within our community or within our organization that have stepped up to the cause and have shown that they are valuable to this community — potentially invaluable to this community,” Mayor Badeaux said Tuesday.

While Erickson was an at-large council member, Badeaux said he did a great job of specifically representing the residents in his Ward 1 neighborhood, too.

“Working alongside you, Tad, it’s meant a lot to see the way that you were able to not just sit up here and come up with solutions but get involved in the committees you were on to the point where, at the end there, I actually enjoyed listening to some of the committees you were on and listening to your voice and the guidance that you had — specifically with our planning and zoning,” Badeaux said. “... It’s sad to see you go, but I know you, and I know that you’re going to continue to be involved with the community.”

Erickson thanked Badeaux for his comments upon accepting the award.

“I appreciate the comments — very kind of you,” he said. “It was a joy and a pleasure to serve Brainerd residents, work alongside each and everyone of you.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

