Texas man injured in rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday, March 17, in Oak Lawn Township, east of Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:18 PM

BRAINERD — A 34-year-old Houston man was injured Friday, March 17, after his vehicle rolled into a ditch on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 8:49 a.m. in Oak Lawn Township, east of Brainerd. According to the report, a 2018 Nissan Pickup truck was eastbound on the highway when it lost control on the icy road and spun out, causing the vehicle to roll and come to stop in the ditch on the westbound side of the highway.

The driver of the truck, Alejandro Salazar Salazar Mendoza, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center hospital.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Health Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

