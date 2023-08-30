The 2023 school year is here

Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, school supplies are being purchased and the 2023-24 school year is less than a week away. Below is a list of information from area schools on what's new and what parents and students need to know for the start of the new school year.

Aitkin Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5, for high school; Friday, Sept. 8, for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Estimated enrollment: 985.

New teachers: RoseMarie Bestudio, high school special education; Parker Nudell, business; Marie Waschek, early childhood.

New this year: The first community meeting for the strategic planning process, in conjunction with the Minnesota School Board Association, will take place Sept. 11.

The tennis courts were redone over the summer, the five aging courts replaced with seven new courts.

Community volunteers and community donations provided a facelift to the old gym at the high school.

Brainerd Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 6,160.

New administrators: Kari Ross, interim director of student support services and equity; Martha Smithson, principal of Warrior Early Learning Center.

New teachers: Emma Abramo, early childhood school readiness; Emily Anne Anderson, special education lead at Riverside Elementary; Dana Bjorgan, first grade at Garfield Elementary; Brianna Blanchard, high school English; Tiana Carlson, high school special education; Casey Folie, seventh and eighth grade math; Jacob Forte, high school special education; Stacy Gold, early childhood and family education; Nicole Grant, high school special education; Brandy Haglin, high school online coordinator/curriculum specialist; Madeline Hastings, middle school special education; Nedra Henline, first grade at Garfield Elementary; Megan Hennen, fifth grade language arts; Kathleen Hetland, high school social studies; Nicole Higgins, early childhood special education; Claire Horn, music at Lowell Elementary; Lori Howe, special education at Garfield Elementary; Jacob Hrdasky, seventh and eighth grade science; Emily Isaackson, high school English; Madalyn Kilibarda, first grade at Garfield; Jacob Kuehl, special education at Lowell Elementary; Eve Langhors, special education at Riverside Elementary; Chelsie Meyer, special education at Garfield Elementary; Kelsey Miller, kindergarten at Lowell Elementary; Claire Norlin, early childhood special education; Julie Oakland Soukup, seventh grade English; Janell Ost, middle school special education; Anne Punt, high school special education; Timothy Ramler, high school social studies; Deborah Ray, early childhood speech language pathologist; Matthew Straumann, special education at Baxter Elementary; Autumn Thull, early childhood at Nisswa Elementary; Brittni Titus, special education at Riverside Elementary; Julia Wangsness, teacher at Baxter Elementary; Wendy Willits, early childhood special education.

New this year: All Blueprint 181 projects will be completed by Oct. 1.

Crosby-Ironton School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 950.

New teachers: Megan Erickson, high school math; Ellie Joy Johnson, early childhood special education; Cathay Lacerte, preschool; Andrew Moore, high school special education; Avery Mumm, third grade; Amanda Reyes, elementary special education; Rosie Roubinek, first grade; Paul Schaufbuck, career and technical education; Gabi Van Grootheast, band.

New this year: “Students will be experiencing newly remodeled school buildings, complete with new classroom furniture and numerous high-tech upgrades installed throughout the two school buildings. At the elementary school, a new parking lot exit was built for parents who pick up their children. Parents will no longer be required to drive back through the CRES parking lot after picking up their child. Elementary students will be learning in the new outdoor learning area that also includes a beginner mountain bike trail! Some of the high school students will be able to take advantage of a paid internship at area businesses. In addition, the District plans to roll out information regarding the Profile of a Ranger Graduate, which will outline the specific knowledge and skills of students who graduate from C-I,” Superintendent Jamie Skjeveland said.

Crosslake Community School

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 31.

Estimated enrollment: 450 students, including seat-based and online programs.

New teachers: Clarissa Hartz, Eileen Kulseth, Rachael Boutto, Lisa Steffen.

New this year: “We are thrilled to add an Art teacher and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher to our specials rotation. Our small class sizes provide a detailed, amazing education to our students. Our highly skilled and dedicated staff is ready to make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Annette Klang, seat-based director.

Lake Region Christian School

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 28.

Estimated enrollment: 295.

New teachers: Jayleen Jackson, second grade; Ben House, high school history; Katie Nelson, middle school Bible.

New this year: Additional 3,000 square feet to the school, which includes student lounge space with workstations, Wi-Fi and lockers.

Little Falls Community Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 2,300.

New teachers/administrators: Brent Arndt, middle and high school agriculture; Jonathan Larson, middle school social studies; Megan Siemieniak, high school English; Colette Loch, high school English; Shannon Larson, high school business; Jessica Peterson, elementary music and band; Aaron Gastecki, high school industrial arts; Lindsay LeClair, first grade at Lincoln Elementary; Carmen Urbina Oberton, high school Spanish; Emily Nibaur, second grade at Lindbergh Elementary; Jessi Olson, middle school dean of students; Katie LeBlanc, second grade at Lindbergh Elementary; MaKenna, middle school social studies; Nicole Brambrink, speech language pathologist at Lindbergh Elementary; Jessica Medek, special education at Lindbergh Elementary; Katelyn Annette, second grade at Lindbergh Elementary.

New this year: New districtwide math curriculum.

Two newly added student representatives to the School Board.

Introduction of a transportation pathway for high school students, enabling them to enroll in either aviation or commercial driver’s license for over-the-road trucking courses. Both programs are equipped with advanced simulators designed to facilitate skill development and advancement toward obtaining the respective licenses.

Recent School Board approval of a new strategic plan.

Adoption of more stringent guidelines pertaining to cell phone use for both middle and high school students.

The beginning of the construction of a child care facility adjacent to Lincoln Elementary. This child care center is a collaborative effort between the school district and the city of Little Falls.

New middle school personal finance class.

New fifth grade DARE program, with the help of the Little Falls Police Department.

The School Board approved an e-learning plan that can be implemented instead of canceling school due to inclement weather.

Pequot Lakes Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 1,800.

New teachers: Tiffany Abrams, middle school special education; Rose Cheshire, early childhood special education; Nathan DeChaine, high school science; Charles Druar, high school social studies; Jordan Goebel, middle and high school music; Garrett Pfeiffer, high school industrial technology; William Silgen, high school special education; Kimberly Truchan, high school science; Krista Ziemer, middle school special education.

New this year: Communicating with and listening to the community regarding the November facilities bond election .

Pierz Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

New teachers/administrators: Kiera Dumpprope, third grade; Karissa Fish, elementary special education; Mattea Moore, elementary Spanish; Brittany Varner, third grade; Chelsey Klockle, first grade; Katilyn Elangerak, fourth grade; Marty Dick, high school social studies; Brenda Gotvald, high school agriculture; Michael Eastman, high school English; Brooke Hanlon, high school social studies; Wendy Becker, assistant principal at Pioneer Elementary; Beth Cooper, 10-12 principal at Healy High School.

New/exciting this year: “We will continue our efforts to provide maximum student achievement for all of our students.

“Last school year we embarked on a journey of using the latest research on Reading Skills as our top flight group of Elementary Teachers all took on new work to better help all children succeed in this most important area. We will continue our push toward High Literacy at all Grade levels over the next few years,” Superintendent George Weber said.

Pillager Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 1,280.

New teachers: Jordan Schiffler, middle and high school special education; Kami Berg, third grade; Elaina Christiansen, elementary special education; Kaitlyn Lanners, middle school math; Robert Peterson, third grade; Angela Hupf, middle school math; Ava Koep, early childhood special education; Nick Bunio, elementary music; Andrea Bostrom, middle and high school special education.

New this year: “We are excited to announce our programming update and change for the 5th & 6th grade in our Middle School. The District Leadership Team initiated the exploration and then the eventual development of a School Within a School program for 5th & 6th Grades. Our goal in the development of the School Within the School program will be to ease the transition to middle school, provide additional time for math and English (reading) classes, support the social and emotional needs of our students, and reduce the number of teachers that students have in their day as they transition into Middle School,” Superintendent Mike Malmberg said.

New at Pillager:

New classes at the secondary level with College in Schools business law, Earth science and certified nursing assistant class.

A full-time year-round strength coach in conjunction with Twin City Orthopedics to help coaches and students in athletic programs gain the knowledge they need for lifelong training and fitness.

The outside athletic complex facility project that was around a $1.6 million upgrade is finally completed with the addition of a new 700-seat bleacher and pressbox, new LED lights and poles, and an updated baseball, softball and track complex.

The CTC Center will host a concert series throughout the year with seven concerts featuring tributes to the Beatles, Queen, John Denver Christmas, Chicago, Tom Petty, and one that will tribute Journey, Foreigner, Kansas and Styx.

Pine River-Backus School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 850.

New teachers/administrators: Rachel Allen, high school social studies; Stephanie Koprek high school special education; Jocelyn Ruzumny, career and technical education; Leah Wheeler, youth and family services; Kassie Heisserer, high school English; Abby Golish, guidance counselor; Julie Domino, elementary speech/language; Mariah Kardell, elementary speech/language; Molly Stockman, elementary special education; Abigail Rister, elementary science; Chloe Hawks, elementary reading.

New this year: “We are excited about the opening of the new health services addition that will be completed later this fall. This addition will provide easier access to services for all students and was built with support from Cass County,” Superintendent Jonathan Clark said.

St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Estimated enrollment: 242.

New teachers/administrators: Rosalie Wolff, preschool; Gina Czech, second grade; Dana Schiller, student relations coordinator; Carrie Allord, third grade.

New this year: The school has new windows and blinds, as well as a new public announcement system both indoors and outdoors.



New curricula for language arts, reading and math.

Greenhouse with raised beds.

Newly paved Juniper Street with new curbing and sidewalks.

Staples-Motley School District

First day of school: Monday, Sept. 11.

Estimated enrollment: 920.

New teachers/administrators: Cade Bestland, vocal and classroom music; Daren Blanck, high school science and part-time theater; Bart Graves, agriculture and career and technical education; Selket Jewett, middle school English; BobbyJo Johnson, middle school special education; Zack Qual, physical education/health; Kari Sarych, dean of students; Staci Schultz, sixth grade English; Holton Truax, physical education/health and developmental adapted physical education; Robert Watson, high school English; Melissa Wright, silent sustained reading; Brandy Lyon, elementary music; Jim Wimmer, elementary special education; Joe Brandsma, technology director; Wade Gansness, food services director.

New this year: A new elementary gym will open in October, and an indoor air quality project will be completed at the middle/high school. There will be a groundbreaking this year for The Nest at the middle/high school, which will be both a school and community space.

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 5 for first through 12th grades; Wednesday, Sept. 6 for kindergarten; Sept. 18 for preschool.