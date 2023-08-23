The Center announces exhibitors, workshops, entertainment for Ageless Expo

BRAINERD — Workshops and entertainment have been announced for the Ageless Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd.

Ageless Expo began in 1999 as a Celebration 2000 event sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch and was held annually through 2019. The Center has been the sponsor of the Ageless Expo since 2005. The event is free and open to the public.

The Expo is designed to provide information on aging in the lakes area. Event organizers continue that mission through exhibitors, workshops, entertainment groups and a keynote presenter.

Exhibitors will include Realtors, medical equipment suppliers, Medicare supplement providers, assisted living/nursing home facilities, homecare agencies, financial information, medical facilities, professionals helping people look their best as you age and more.Featured workshops will be held on Aging and Beauty, how to keep that glow; Assets and Heirs, advice from an expert on how to plan for the transition of assets; and Life’s Transitions, experts will share from their professions on downsizing, selling, apartments, assisted living spaces, nursing homes, home care options, and medical equipment.

Ageless entertainment groups will be performing and sharing information on their groups. The morning will start with the Platinum Players theater group, followed by The Center’s Choir singing and sharing about where they perform. The Center’s Band will be playing their favorite songs and you are welcome to sing along.The Ageless Car Show will be in the Zion Lutheran Church’s parking lot. Owners of antique or classic vehicles can enter the show. The public will vote on the People’s Choice award and car owners will vote on the Owner's Choice award. Awards will be given to winners.

The keynote speaker/presenter/entertainer will be Ken Waldman at 1:30 p.m. He will be sharing his life experiences. On March 2, 1996, Waldman survived a plane crash on a flight from Brevig Mission to Nome, Alaska. Waldman has drawn on 37 years as an Alaska resident to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes. He has recorded 12 CDs which mix Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry. Since 1995 he's performed at concert series, festivals, universities, arts centers, and clubs from the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage to the iconic Dodge Poetry Festival and the Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, Australia.

