The Center recognizes married couple with Outstanding Senior Citizen awards

BRAINERD — The Center awarded the Crow Wing County Outstanding Senior Citizen awards Wednesday, July 12, to a married couple for their dedication to volunteering.

Each year at The Center’s picnic, members gather outside to eat, talk, listen to live music and watch the awards presentation.

Volunteerism is huge in Crow Wing County, said DeAnn Barry, executive director of the Center, and without the commitment of volunteers, the Center would not be the organization that it is. Because of volunteers, The Center has an operational front desk, gift shop, plant sale and doughnuts for sale on Thursday mornings.

Bev Hofmann, 74, and Jim Hofmann, 75, help out at The Center Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — playing bingo, setting up for the doughnut sales and bean-bag toss.

DeAnn Barry, Executive Director of The Center, pins a flower on Jim Hofman's lapel while his wife, Bev looks on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 after they were named the Outstanding Crow Wing County Senior Volunteers of the Year at The Center's annual picnic in Lum Park. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

It all started about five years ago, when Jim suggested they go over to The Center for a game of bingo. They stayed and took every opportunity they could to volunteer and contribute, and the rest is history, Jim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We put our heart and soul into it, and any energy we’re able to,” Jim Hofmann said. “And all the people in there … it’s such an excellent community.”

Nominations come from all kinds of organizations and area nonprofits, Barry said, but this year, she was proud to announce both winners come from The Center.

Bev Hofmann listens to her husband, Jim Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after they were named the Crow Wing County Senior Volunteers of the year at The Center's annual picnic in Lum Park. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Leading up to the reveal, Barry dropped some hints about the couple — the pair are passionate, share a great sense of humor about marriage and “the female of the group likes to wear a little bling.”

“To volunteer together … to love doing that, and to do it together and have fun doing it together — I think that’s a goal for all of us,” Barry said.

The Hofmanns come down from Crosby three times a week. The pair are originally from the Brainerd area, but they previously lived in Arizona to be around Jim’s family, and where the mild winters allowed him more work as an electrician. Bev worked as a bakery manager and cake decorator.

The Hofmanns’ plaques will find a home in their glass cabinet, where Bev displays her collection of owls.

“It’s a big surprise,” Bev said. “We do this stuff because we like it.”

Manhigh balloon launches from a mine pit in Crosby, August 19, 1957. Sourced from Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network.

When Jim was young, he witnessed the Man High II project in Crosby, where Maj. David Simons reached 110,000 feet in a capsule so the U.S. Air Force could gather information about the effects high altitudes have on the human body in the early steps into the space program. It was part of a series of USAF balloon flights to the edge of space in the late 1950s. The considerable depth of the open mine pits was used to shelter the balloon so it could rise in a protected space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the series of balloon flights, the National Museum of the United States Air Force states, “Man High II was the most spectacular flight. Maj. David Simons made the ascent in August 1957 and became the first human to see a sunrise and sunset at the top of the Earth’s atmosphere. He reached 101,516 feet, a new altitude record, in a 32-hour flight launched in Minnesota.”

“We didn’t realize the significance of it,” Jim said. “It didn’t look like when you see a balloon now, it was real elongated, and silver.”

Read More by Hannah Ward





The Center took up the Outstanding Senior Citizen awards after the Minnesota Senior Federation in Brainerd disbanded — they approached The Center’s board, Barry said, and asked ‘We have a little pocket of funding, will you continue this picnic?’

Without The Center’s board members, coordinating this event wouldn't be possible, Barry said after asking them to wave or stand for recognition.

To be nominated, seniors must be over the age of 70 and have dedicated a significant amount of time to volunteering, with no financial or other benefits.

In previous years, county winners would be submitted for statewide consideration at the Minnesota State Fair, but the practice ended in 2022 due to declining participation, according to the fair’s website .

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.