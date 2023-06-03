The end of an era: BHS class of 2023 celebrates long-awaited graduation

BRAINERD — They were the stars of their own show Friday, June 2, filming the final episode of their 2023 season.

The steps down onto the football field were their red carpet, the band and choir ensembles their soundtrack.

They even received awards for their performances — diplomas wrapped in bright blue cloth.

So are the metaphors visual arts teacher and yearbook adviser Rick Jensen used when describing the class of 2023 during their graduation Friday on Adamson field.

“As we play out the season finale of your high school experience, a new chapter beckons — one filled with fresh narratives, unexplored territories and new roles waiting to be filled,” said Jensen, who was chosen by the senior cabinet as the teacher speaker for the ceremony.

The star-studded allusion was an apt send off for the students, who started and ended their high school careers on a somewhat “normal” note.

The intervening years, though, were anything but.

They were freshmen in March of 2020 , when everything in life suddenly became “unprecedented” — when the unknowns of COVID-19 forced distance learning for the rest of the year, and no one knew what would happen going forward.

Graduates walk onto the field during the class of 2023's commencement ceremony Friday, June 2, 2023, on Adamson Field at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

They were sophomores when the next school year waffled back and forth between in-person, hybrid and virtual classes.

They showed up to junior year wearing face masks .

Add in the sounds of hammers and drills while the building was under construction, just to make the years even more tumultuous.

A sense of normalcy came back senior year, just in time for the Brainerd High School class of 2023 to enjoy that last year of learning and fun with their friends and teachers before setting out into the world.

Student and staff speakers unsurprisingly touched on the effects the global pandemic had on their education, but on a windy night that even blew a cap or two off the heads of graduates, they showed the class of 2023 will remember more than just disruption and be remembered for even more.

First up was senior Rowen Schwendeman, who kept his speech a secret from his parents before the big night.

Schwendeman quoted Michael Jordan, who famously said failure is a part of success.“That quote encapsulates the journey we have been through as the class of 2023,” he said. “We have been struck with many setbacks, challenges and disappointments, yet here we are on the field, which proves that we have persevered and overcome those obstacles.”

A decorated cap sits in the sea of blue during the Brainerd High School graduation Friday, June 2, 2023, on Adamson Field. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Schwendeman recounted the lessons students learned in each year of their high school careers. Freshman year was about adapting to new situations when the pandemic hit, while sophomore year brought a lesson in patience, as kids eagerly awaited the opportunity to be back in school with their friends.

Determination came in junior year, as students strove to get their high school lives back on track.

“Our final lesson that we gathered from our senior year was enjoying the moment,” Schwendeman said. “We walked in last September to a newly renovated high school, which was very nice, even though the math wing was either 80 degrees or 60 degrees and construction drills were still shaking the rooms while we were taking tests.”

He asked his classmates to live in the moment one last time, as they all sat together on the football field, and remember the good things over the past four years.

“Whether that was cheering on our football team during our senior homecoming when it was pouring rain, having your last musical concert together, or something as simple as getting a good grade on a test, truly soak in all of those memories and enjoy these last moments we all have together,” he said.

Schwendeman left his classmates with one final lesson at the end of his speech.

“Think back on Michael Jordan’s quote when life gets challenging and remember, even if you miss shots in life, keep shooting because failure is always on the path to success,” he said.

The next student speaker, Madeleine Archer, likened Brainerd High School to the city on a hill spoken of in a quote from Massachusetts Bay Colony founder John Winthrop.

“He never called the city shining,” Archer said. “In fact, he said, ‘We shall be as a city upon a hill.’ So, not one that shines, but one that shows — one that demonstrates what other cities are able to achieve. Brainerd High School is that city; not only is it literally on a hill — which, after that walk, I’m sure we’re all extremely aware of — but the school doesn’t necessarily shine. It shows, and it does so wonderfully through this class and our achievements.”

Archer spoke of all the experiences that will end with the Brainerd class of 2023.

“As far as I’m concerned, the class of ‘23, our class, is special. We’re the end of an era,” she said. “We wrap up what BHS used to be — everything the next classes can only talk about but can’t remember.”

The last class to start out in the school’s old buildings, traipsing between north and south campuses and to Tornstrom Auditorium for concerts, and the last class to have been in high school when the pandemic hit.

“Some call graduation ‘the beginning of the end,’ but that’s just not true,” Archer said. “If anything, it’s the end of the beginning. After today, no matter where your path takes you, you will be living the rest of your life.”

There shouldn’t be sadness at the ending, Archer said, but a celebration of what’s to come.

“And just like how we came into this school upon a hill, we’ll go out the same way — with a flame. Except, this one will be a metaphor and not the insulation catching fire. Which, by the way, is another last for our class.”

After a performance from the BHS Wind Symphony, Matigan Holst took the stage as the last student speaker, thanking teachers and parents for their contributions to the special night.

“Teachers and faculty, you were the glue that held this class together throughout COVID, and I don’t think we will ever be able to thank you enough for everything you have done for us. You pushed us forward, not backward,” Holst said. “… And while the teachers were the glue, parents, you were the cement. You were our biggest cheerleaders, and our victory today is because of you.”

The victory was years in the making.

Brainerd High School graduates stand after receiving their diplomas Friday, June 2, 2023. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“As kids, we grew up with the number ‘2023’ engraved in our minds, counting us down to adulthood,” Holst said. “... Picking out our Halloween costumes, getting to make a Valentine's Day box and playing imaginary games at recess soon turned into finding out what pod you were going to be in at Forestview Middle School, and being too cool to go to a movie with your mom and dad. Then came your first day of high school at south campus, the countdown to getting your license, and suddenly here we are, sitting on this field that holds so many memories for every one of us all together for the last time.”

Holst encouraged her fellow graduates to live in the moment as they moved on past high school.

“Spend these last few months with your bestest friends and your family doing everything and anything. Check some things off that bucket list. Take lots of pictures. And go to a movie with your mom and dad because you definitely aren’t too cool,” Holst said. “We are the generation of change, and we were able to overcome the adversities thrown at us. We have officially overcome the unforeseen.”

Taking the next step

Jensen did double duty Friday, attending not only as a teacher but a father, too. He joined several other teachers and staff members who took to the microphone to call their own graduates' names when the time came.

A few sporadic cheers and shouts of excitement rang out as graduates received their diplomas, but none louder than when Conner Erickson walked across the stage, receiving his high school degree after a serious football injury last fall.

Nearly 400 graduates stood up to get their diplomas Friday night, but not before taking one last walk down the steps on the hill from the school to the football field, looking almost like a river in their blue caps and gowns. School Board Chair Kevin Boyles — another parent witnessing his own child’s graduation that night — pointed out the similarities between the steady stream of graduates and the mighty Mississippi River, just west of the celebration.

Just as the Mississippi starts in Minnesota and flows on down to the Gulf of Mexico, touching soils, communities and lives in numerous cities along the way, so too will the class of 2023.

“Some of you will stay here in the lakes area, watering fields, raising families, working in our local businesses, starting your own businesses,” Boyles said. "Some of you will follow that river to the sea, dispersing to the world to do things great and small.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .