The future of rural Minnesota is topic of April 12 Rosenmeier Forum

Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, is the speaker.

Julie Tesch
Julie Tesch
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Speaking is Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development. She is a published author and speaker.

"Julie brings a remarkable background of experience and passion for the goal of preserving and improving the quality of life for the people of Greater Minnesota,” said Steve Wenzel, executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, in a news release. “Julie was raised on a dairy farm in rural Minnesota and through her dedication and hard work, has served in the top positions at the national level for the Future Farmers of America; the National 4-H Federation; the National Farm Bureau; and agricultural education at every level from K-12, to higher education for community colleges and state universities. The Rosenmeier Center is indeed fortunate to have Julie Tesch for our next Forum speaker.”

Tesch is a published author and speaker who resides near Waldorf, Minnesota. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in southern Minnesota and was actively involved in 4-H. After she graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in applied economics and agricultural education, she started her career as a 4-H Youth Development educator in her home county of Waseca. After her time with 4-H, she went on to work in agricultural education at the University of Minnesota, the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, and the American Farm Bureau Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Outside of work, Tesch volunteers for 4-H and FFA programs along with a newfound hobby of gardening. She is slowly working towards becoming a certified master gardener.

