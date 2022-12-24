Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Great Loop: A Pillager man’s 6,000-mile journey

The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.

Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
December 24, 2022 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Purchasing a boat only three weeks prior and attempting to follow the warm weather as the Brainerd lakes area started to chill, Craig Lida headed down the Mississippi river on a 360 day, 6,000-mile journey, America’s Great Loop.

“In the past, I used to do a lot of trips with my father, sailing all over the western hemisphere,” said Lida, a 51-year-old Pillager resident. “And years ago, I kind of started looking for my own trip and heard about this trip, The Great Loop.”

Craig Lida stands on the bow of his boat.
Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida

America's Great Loop Cruisers' Association website states the Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada. The route includes the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the New York State Canals, the Canadian Canals, the Great Lakes, the inland rivers, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“You're kind of ‘chasing 70,’ that's what they call it,” Lida said. “You're chasing 70 degrees the whole time. So if you dress right, you've just got shorts and a T-shirt on.”

A man on a boat.
Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida

Lida said he grew up around the water and would go on “a lot of adventures” with his father when he was younger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First time I was on a bigger boat, a sailboat, was with my father,” Lida said. “I was 21 years old and we sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from Port Canaveral, Florida to Lisbon, Portugal.”

Jokingly, Lida said most of his trips with his father involved at least 1,800 miles and a tropical storm, as he mentioned another trip where they traveled from Bayfield, Wisconsin, through the Caribbean to the Panama Canal, before heading up to San Diego.

River out a window.
The view out of Craig Lida's boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” on Oct 7, 2021, in St. Paul, as he started a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida

Always bringing along two friends for each leg of his journey, Lida said he took off from St. Paul on Oct. 7, 2021, headed down the Mississippi, chasing that 70-degree weather.

Three men on a boat.
Craig Lida, left, and friends aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida

At a speed of around 10 mph, Lida said he completed the trip in multiple legs, ranging from 1,000 to 1,900 miles each leg at around four to six weeks each. He left his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat named “Son of a Sailor,” docked for a few months as he visited with family and enjoyed his first warm winter in Fort Myers, Florida.

A man on a boat.
1/2: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Three men on a boat.
2/2: Craig Lida, right, and friends aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.

Before making it to Fort Myers, Lida said he was waiting for his turn to go through Coffeeville Lock and Dam on the Tombigbee River in Choctaw County, Alabama, when the boat in the lock sank.

Finding himself stuck in Alabama for a week as a salvage crew, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency all worked to clear the wreck, Lida rented a car and headed down to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, making lemonade out of lemons.

One of the biggest changes from sailing around the world as a young adult compared to now was Lida’s ability to get food, he said.

Read more
An angler sits on a folding chair at the ice fishing contest with a colorful bouquet of fake flowers sticking out of the snow by him.
Local
Brainerd Jaycees prepare for ice fishing contest season
The Brainerd Jaycees are looking forward to inviting 10,000 of their closest friends back on the ice for the 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza and the third annual America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.
December 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Power company repairing lines in the woods in deep snow.
Local
Lights, heat back on for most in region who lost power
Repairs and cleanup could last for weeks, depending on how many trees and limbs continue to fall on power lines.
December 19, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Snowy trees lit up at night.
Local
Arctic air to follow snowstorm, power outages continue
An arctic front is expected to arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, into Monday, with winds picking up early next week creating wind chills of 30 below.
December 16, 2022 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Woman speaking to a crowded room.
Local
Central Minnesota Housing Summit looks at rural housing challenges
The two-day event brought communities together to discuss issues surrounding housing and the needs of rural Minnesota.
December 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

“Between Instacart, DoorDash. Amazon and Walmart, you can actually have anything delivered,” Lida said. “At one point, actually, on the Erie Canal, we had a couple of gallons of milk and Slurpees delivered to the boat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with deliveries to the boat and being a big fan of Thielen Meats, Lida said one benefit of doing the trip in legs was his ability to fly back to his boat with around 20 pounds of pre-cooked meat and bacon. Though he did receive some comical looks from Transportation Security Administration when he was running late to make one of his flights back.

Map of the stops on the journey.
1/10: Craig Lida stops on his 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
A man on a boat.
2/10: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
A man on a boat.
3/10: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
4/10: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Three men on a boat.
5/10: Craig Lida, right, and friends aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
A man on a boat.
6/10: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Three men on a boat.
7/10: Craig Lida, left, and friends aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
River out a window.
8/10: The view out of Craig Lida's boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” on Oct 7, 2021, in St. Paul, as he started a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Sunset on a lake.
9/10: Anchored out, Ashtabula, Ohio, Craig Lida enjoyed some beautiful views aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Craig Lida stands on the bow of his boat.
10/10: Craig Lida aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.

One of the things he did not expect was the amount of planning he had to put in to complete his trip safely, Lida said. And between watching for marinas and learning the tides, his biggest takeaway was learning patience — at 10 mph.

Headed back up the coast after a nice Florida winter, Lida said one of his fondest memories was making sure he had his boat in Baltimore, Maryland, in time for his niece’s graduation.

Lida completed his 6,000-plus mile journey on Oct. 2, 2022.

Though he has no future trips planned at this time, in the spring, Lida said he will head down to grab his boat from a dock in Nashville and “decide where to go from there.”

Sunset on a lake.
Anchored out, Ashtabula, Ohio, Craig Lida enjoyed some beautiful views aboard his boat, a Viking Convertible Sport Fish 47 powerboat “Son of a Sailor,” which he took on a 360-day, 6,000-mile journey called America’s Great Loop.
Contributed / Craig Lida

Lida’s trip stats

Duration: Oct 7, 2021 - Oct 2, 2022

Total trip: 6,300 miles

ADVERTISEMENT

States visited: 22

Number of locks and dams: 97

Paid marinas: 51

Anchorages and free docks: 51

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: BRAINERD LAKES AREAOUTDOORS PEOPLECENTERPIECEPILLAGERBOATING
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What to read next
A group of people pose for a photo.
Local
Region Five announces 2022 annual award winners and annual report
“Region Five Development Commission recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact."
December 24, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Dec. 26-30
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
December 24, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 24, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A computer screen says Merry Christmas with a Santa hat hanging on it.
Local
Tech Savvy: From whimsical to useful to vintage, tech gifts provide it all
There are tech gifts that appeal to past and present, the kid in everyone and for those who want to make a difference.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson