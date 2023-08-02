Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

The Midway at the Crow Wing County Fair 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:39 PM
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 4 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The midway at night
Crow Wing County Fair Midway 080423.jpg
People enjoy rides and games at the midway Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 3 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 6 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 2 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 5 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 1 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (2).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (3).jpg
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (4).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (1).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Midway at the Crow Wing County Fair 2023 klick! Gallery
The midway at night
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
