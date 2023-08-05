‘The Promise of America’ presentation Aug. 10 at CLC

BRAINERD — Kendall and Sheila Qualls will be presenting “The Promise to America” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Bob Dryden Theater at Central Lakes College.

Kendall Qualls is an executive faculty in residence at Crown College, School of Business; and president of the nonprofit foundation TakeCharge, which promotes “that the promise of America is available to everyone regardless of race or social standing.

Kendall Qualls was a mentor at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge and currently serves on the board at Hope Farm School for at-risk boys from Minneapolis.

Sheila Qualls is a reporter for Alpha News and executive director at TakeCharge. Previously she was a journalist and civilian editor of a military newspaper. She has a master’s degree in human communication theory from the University of Oklahoma and bachelor's degrees in English and journalism from Cameron University.

The presentation is open to the public and free of charge.