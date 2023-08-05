Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

‘The Promise of America’ presentation Aug. 10 at CLC

The presentation will feature Kendall and Sheila Qualls.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — Kendall and Sheila Qualls will be presenting “The Promise to America” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Bob Dryden Theater at Central Lakes College.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Kendall Qualls is an executive faculty in residence at Crown College, School of Business; and president of the nonprofit foundation TakeCharge, which promotes “that the promise of America is available to everyone regardless of race or social standing.

Kendall Qualls was a mentor at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge and currently serves on the board at Hope Farm School for at-risk boys from Minneapolis.

Sheila Qualls is a reporter for Alpha News and executive director at TakeCharge. Previously she was a journalist and civilian editor of a military newspaper. She has a master’s degree in human communication theory from the University of Oklahoma and bachelor's degrees in English and journalism from Cameron University.

The presentation is open to the public and free of charge.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Powerline.jpg
Local
Minnesota Power, Great River Energy apply for route permit
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
two eagles perch in a tree
Local
Eagle view
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
6h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A group of people receives an award.
Local
Malloy Farms is Crow Wing County Farm Family of the Year
21h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
ClearwaterRoad080523.jpg
Local
Clearwater Road closed from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
6h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report