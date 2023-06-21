These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers

MERRIFIELD — Several signs on Crow Wing County Highway 3 promise ‘Worms Ahead,’ sold by kids, directing potential customers to a small fridge tucked away at a house on a sandy driveway.

Inside the fridge, the worms sit in containers of 18, sometimes with a couple extra thrown in. Worm buyers leave $5 after picking up a container, and the money goes to four enthusiastic worm-gatherers: Gretchen Owen, 12; Bronson Owen, 9; Lauren Owen, 7; and Hudson Owen, 5.

Every morning, the kids go out and check on the worms. If they start to get old — or if they’re too small — the family’s chickens reap the benefits.

To attract fishermen, the family put out the signs on County Highway 3 leading up to their house. Online feedback let them know that drivers going highway speeds were missing the signs, so they made them bigger.

1 / 3: Lauren, left, Hudson, Gretchen and Bronson Owen check the cooler containing earthworms at the end of their driveway Monday, June 19, 2023. The children have started a business selling earthworms to anglers at their home on Highway 3. 2 / 3: When anglers follow the signs to the Owen residence, they will find a cooler containing freshly caught earthworms for sale in the driveway. The Owen children have turned an abundant supply of earthworms into a business. 3 / 3: Earthworms are sold on the honor system in a cooler at the Owen family home on Highway 3, north of Merrifield Monday, June 19, 2023. The family discovered an abundance of earthworms in the chicken pen on their farm and decided to teach their children a lesson in business.

“I thought it’d be kind of funny … and we also all love the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber,’” said Sarah Owen, the kids' mom. “I was like, that’s a perfect thing to say, that our kids have worms for sale.”

The family tried something new and made more signs that said ‘Worms Ahead’ and changed some of the colors on the signs. That’s when more people started coming in, she said.

Sarah Owen worked with her mother to create a catchy sign to attract attention from passing motorists on Highway 3 near their home Monday, June 19, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Someone asked, ‘Are your kids names Harry and Lloyd?’” she said, referencing the main characters’ names in “Dumb and Dumber.”

When they’re on the hunt, Sarah Owen uses the shovel to dig and the kids sit down and search through the dirt. The recent heat and lack of rain has left the topsoil sandy, and they’ve had to dig deeper to find the worms.

“When you get down, you can actually see holes in the dirt,” Sarah Owen said. “Sometimes they just start coming right out of the holes. The kids think that’s funny.”

Sometimes they’ll dig a hole and find nothing, Sarah Owen said, but they’ll move over a foot or two and find 20-30 worms. On Sunday, they filled 12 containers, each with about 20 worms inside, all in a couple hours of worm hunting.

1 / 2: Sarah Owen along with Lauren and Gretchen watch as Hudson displays a freshly caught earthworm in the chicken pen at their farm near Merrifield Monday, June 19, 2023. The family has an abundance of earthworms and decided to sell the resource to anglers who travel by their home on Highway 3. 2 / 2: Hudson holds a freshly caught earthworm Monday, June 19, 2023, in the chicken pen on their farm north of Merrifield.

In a session, they usually dig up enough to box 10 containers — around 200 worms.

“We thought this would be a really good opportunity for our kids because we do homeschool,” Sarah Owen said. “We teach life skills and in-the-moment, spur-of-the-moment learning, so this was not like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s do worms this year and sell them.’”

During their digging, the Owens are also trying to figure out if turning up the ground will benefit the soil. It’s a nice science experiment, Sarah Owen said, and the results don’t really matter.

They opened for business on fishing opener weekend, May 13-14, and were met with zero customers.

“In the beginning, it just did not take off…” Sarah Owen said. “That was a teaching opportunity to be adaptable.”

Eric digs earthworms with his son Hudson Monday, June 19, 2023, in the chicken pen on their farm near Merrifield. The family digs earthworms and sells the resource to anglers. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The kids enjoy doing the work, from sifting through the dirt to counting out the worms. It’s both a fun activity, and it puts extra money in their pockets.

Gretchen is saving up her earnings for a mission trip to Africa and wants to one day buy her own tiny house to put in their yard. The younger kids enjoy spending their shares on candy, nails and toy dinosaurs.

The chicken coop they dig under was constructed after the Owens came home to find their chickens massacred by a couple of Labradors. Now it also houses some guinea hens and other birds.

While digging up the land to redo the chicken fence, they discovered “hundreds of worms,” and Eric Owen, their dad, suggested they try out selling them as bait. The Owens have tried digging for worms all around their 4-acre property, from the lake to the pole shed by the start of their driveway, but the only apparent hot spot is in the chicken coop dirt.

The Owen family Hudson, left, Sarah, Gretchen, Eric, Lauren and Bronson walk to the cooler containing earthworms at the end of their driveway Monday, June 19, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Their prime digging location used to be a burial ground for the former landowners’ junk, Sarah Owen said, and their strangest discoveries have been a bucket of rusty nails and a broken toilet.

Their worm operation has expanded into a partnership with a resort Sarah Owen works at. The resort buys from the kids and sells the worms to their guests so those wanting to fish don’t have to go elsewhere to purchase bait.

Some customers have inquired about leeches, and they may go on to offer them if the family learns how to harvest them from the lake at the edge of their yard. It’s not uncommon to see turtles leaving the water with leeches on their shells, Eric Owen said.

“Dad can handle those,” Gretchen said.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.