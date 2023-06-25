Thielen Meats of Pierz moves to become employee-owned

PIERZ — Thielen Meats of Pierz announced it is transitioning to employee ownership.

Thielen Meats of Pierz is partnering with Teamshares, a national company on a mission to make employee ownership the future of small business. Using Teamshares’ unique model of employee ownership, Thielen Meats of Pierz is on track to be 80% employee-owned within 20 years at zero cost to the employees.

Joe Thielen and Andy Thielen will be staying on full-time with Thielen Meats of Pierz. Matt Thielen will be supporting Thielen Meats of Pierz as a consultant.

“We wanted to ensure that the Thielen Meats tradition lives on beyond us, and we believe that employee ownership is the best to ensure that it continues,” said Joe Thielen.

“As an employee of 13 years at Thielen’s and now as a new employee owner, I look forward to continue bringing everyone the quality they have come to expect from Thielen Meats,” said Travis Reese, a 13-year employee of Thielen’s and now one of the new employee owners. “My fellow employee owners and I are excited about the potential of employee ownership.”

Thielen Meats of Pierz reports it will continue to maintain its proud tradition of high-quality meats and friendly customer service.

About Thielen Meats of Pierz: Thielen Meats of Pierz was founded in 1922 and has become a premier meat market serving Pierz and Morrison County over the past 100+ years. It has become nationally recognized for its high-quality and customer service,being voted as the ‘Best Butcher Shop in Minnesota’ by WCCO.

About Teamshares: Founded in 2019, Teamshares is an employee-owned national financial technology company with a distributed workforce of 150 employees working towards 10,000 employee-owned small businesses and $10B in new wealth for hard-working Americans. The aim is to support a generation of business owners through confident retirement and create stronger, enduring companies through equity alignment and the Teamshares platform.