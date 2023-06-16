Tickets still available for library's Wine and Words

BRAINERD — Tickets are still available for this year’s Wine and Words event.

Now in its 11th year, Wine and Words is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, a group that supports the city’s library and offers events and activities throughout the year.

The kids’ summer reading program, the new Battle of the Books and benches around the library have all come from Friends’ funds.

“I think it’s amazing what our library is doing,” said Sheila DeChantal, president of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Board.

And much of that success can be attributed to funds brought in by Wine and Words, an annual event bringing authors and their books in front of community members.

What started out as 180 people at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes has grown into a three-day book extravaganza, drawing more than 800 people to Grand View Lodge each summer.

“It’s just really cool to be a part of something so big in our community,” said DeChantal, who dreamed up the original idea for Wine and Words, basing it on a similar event in St. Paul called Opus & Olives.

This year’s event is set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 26-29.

Attendees get to sit down to a meal at Grand View, enjoy a wine tasting courtesy of Cash Wise Liquor and hear from a variety of authors.

“My hope is, of course, that you hear someone else’s story, and you fall in love with that story,” DeChantal said, noting some people go to hear specific authors but come away with something they weren’t expecting.

This year’s author lineup consists of Lorna Landvik, Sarah Pekkanen , Kaira Rouda , J. Ryan Stradal, Marcie Rendon and Andre Sólo . DeChantal tries to get a variety of genres in the group and typically includes at least one or two with Minnesota connections.

“Usually I’m just kind of keeping my finger on the pulse of what’s happening,” DeChantal said of how she chooses authors. “The library usually has a good list of which books are being checked out; I’m watching bestsellers lists.”

And she’s not afraid to reach out to anyone, no matter how big the name.

James Patterson hasn’t responded yet, but who knows what the future holds?

“It doesn’t hurt to ask,” she said. “I mean, how do you know that one of these big names might just say, ‘You know what, this is important, and I love Minnesota, I’m going.”

DeChantal typically gets a response from those she reaches out to, whether it be a refusal or a, “Not this year, but keep asking.”

Landvik and Pekkanen are returning this year after having appeared at Wine and Words events in years past, and Stradal and Rouda will make their first in-person appearance, attending virtually in 2020.

Rendon and Sólo are first timers, and both fit the bill with connections to Minnesota, as do Landvik and Stradal. Sólo is representing the nonfiction genre, with his recent book “Sensitive: The Hidden Power of the Highly Sensitive Person in a Loud, Fast, Too-Much World.”

Stradal comes with quirky tales from Minnesota and the Midwest, while Stradal and Rouda cover the psychological thriller category. Rendon’s Cash Blackbear series features a young Native American woman solving crimes in the Fargo-Moorhead area in the 1970s, and bestselling contemporary fiction writer Lorna Landvik has 13 novels to her name.

“For 11 years, we’ve had a really nice mix,” DeChantal said. “We’ve really had some great authors come through that I think have really enhanced what people are checking out at our library.”

Books from all six authors are available in various formats through the Brainerd Public Library, though those wanting to check out Sólo’s book have to go through MNLINK, which can be accessed through the library’s website.

Because of the growing interest in the event — which typically relies on word of mouth advertising — organizers have lengthened it to three days, with the same program planned for each one.

“It’s kind of cool that this is how much interest there is in this event,” DeChantal said.

Books by the speakers will be available at the event, thanks to Beagle and Wolf Books & Bindery in Park Rapids.

There will also be a silent auction, book signing opportunities and a slew of giveaways, including a package with a book from all six authors.

“I want people leaving Wine and Words every year, excited for the next year,” DeChantal said.

That excitement has clearly caught on, as ticket sales typically boom the first day they’re available.

For the past several years, tickets have gone on sale at midnight April 1.

“Always midnight because I think it should be treated like a concert — like you’re waiting for your favorite band,” DeChantal said.

About 300-400 tickets are typically sold on the first day, with other sales trickling in as the event gets closer.

Tickets will be available this year until July 15.

Though previously marked as sold out, the Thursday event — which is the most popular — still had about 20 spots left as of Wednesday afternoon. About 50 tickets are available for the other two days.

Tickets are available for $50 at wineandwordsandfriends.com/wineandwords .

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.