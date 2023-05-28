Toolin Tour sees great weather, over 30 riders, drivers

AITKIN — The Toolin Tour Ride for Habitat reported having a great time tooling all around Aitkin County on May 21.

The ride raised over $6,000 for affordable housing and donations are still coming in, organizers reported.

Thirty-one motorcycles and two classic cars made the trek from the Ripple Building in downtown Aitkin to the Pine Inn in Glen, to Mark’s Bar in McGregor, a scenic route to Jacobson, back to the Rustic in Palisade and to the American Legion in Aitkin.

At the Legion, participants enjoyed picnic food, won door prizes and bid on the silent auction.

“This is the best weather we ever had for the Toolin Tour,” said Ann Schwartz, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity executive director, in a news release. “We had a goal of 30 units and were spot on.

“Riders, donors, sponsors, media, venues, volunteers, law enforcement and communities all worked together to make it the most successful Toolin Tour ever.”

The first Toolin Tour was in 2016. Since then it has been plagued with cold weather, rainstorms, wind, snow, and two years of the pandemic.