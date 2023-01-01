Top 10 Brainerd Lakes stories of 2022

The Top 10 stories of 2022 in the Brainerd lakes area cover events both tragic and hopeful, from accusations of heinous crimes committed against adults and children to an amazing recovery from a brain injury.

The top stories of the year also wouldn’t be complete without a mention of area elections, which saw high interest starting with party caucuses in late winter and early spring, through the August primaries and right up to the November general election.

The stories also touch on preserving the past while welcoming the new.

Here are the Top 10 stories of 2022.

No. 1: 2 Crow Wing County men face murder charges

In 2022, two apparent homicides occurred in Crow Wing County, shaking the community.

On April 29, Michael Lowell Munger was arraigned on charges of murdering 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks at the home they lived in, north of Brainerd. On Oct. 31, Michael Lee LaFlex was arraigned on charges of murdering 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, his daughter’s boyfriend, at a storage unit before disposing of the body.

Michael Lowell Munger Crow Wing County Jail / Contributed

Munger, 53, was arrested after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a house off Smith Road, near Legionville Road in Unorganized Territory. According to the criminal complaint, a man requested a welfare check at the residence for his ex-wife, Loucks, after Munger messaged him that his ex-wife was “gone.” Munger’s charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment.

A member of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension walks back to her van Thursday, April 28, 2022, while investigating an incident on the Smith Road north of Brainerd in Unorganized Territory. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Loucks, mother of four and stepmother of three, went through life with one goal — making everyone’s day better, her family said. She was remembered as someone with a goofy and colorful spirit and contagious, memorable laugh.

LaFlex, 45, was arrested after Brogle’s body was found by authorities. Brogle was reported missing Oct. 28. He was last seen leaving a residence Oct. 26 in Center Township and going to a Crow Wing County storage unit rented by LaFlex.

Michael Lee LaFlex. Contributed

After gathering more information from LaFlex and other sources, law enforcement conducted a foot search of public land in Crow Wing County and identified a possible gravesite, excavating a body with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head. The body was later identified as Brogle’s.

According to Brogle’s obituary , he was a nomadic wanderer and a big dreamer whose life began in the Brainerd area and ended here. He was a hard worker, enjoyed exploring and “chased many sunsets,” the obituary stated, and he “had a big ole’ heart in a big ole’ body.”

Both men remain in the Crow Wing County Jail. Munger is due back in Crow Wing County District Court on Jan. 10. LaFlex’s next appearance is March 9, 2023. — Tim Speier

No. 2: Brainerd football captain suffers serious head injury, returns home to fanfare

BRAINERD — Conner Erickson, a senior linebacker and captain on the Brainerd High School football team, suffered a serious head injury during a Sept. 9 football game in Moorhead.

He was on the sideline during the second half of the game when he suddenly collapsed. Play stopped for about five or 10 minutes, during which he was wheeled on a stretcher into the back of a waiting ambulance parked on the sidelines of the field.

Conner Erickson greets his friends and family who gathered outside his home in south Brainerd Friday Dec. 9, 2022. Erickson suffered a brain injury three months earlier during the Brainerd Warriors' football game against the Moorhead Spuds and had been hospitalized since. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

He was rushed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, where he underwent a three-hour surgery. A piece of his skull about the size of a hand was removed from the left side of his head to relieve pressure.

According to his uncle, Jared Erickson, Conner’s injuries were similar to those seen in motorcycle crashes when the rider isn’t wearing a helmet.

Conner moved to Mayo Clinic in Rochester in October to continue his rehabilitation and therapy.

Conner Erickson was the captain of the 2022 Brainerd Warriors football team. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

While in therapy, Conner and his family said they tried not to focus on goals or timelines. They just wanted Conner to get better.

“It's a day by day thing,” Jared Erickson said in October. “It's really an hour by hour type of thing. The goal of Conner’s parents and the doctors and therapists and everything is to just continue forward, continue progressing and getting better.”

On Dec. 9, exactly three months after the injury, Conner returned home. His mother, Trina, who was at his side the entire time also returned home for the first time in months. Community members, classmates, friends and family lined the roads near the Ericksons’ home and cheered for Conner. Emergency vehicles accompanied the Ericksons to their doorstep.

“It’s a great day,” said Jason Freed, Warrior head football coach, at the event. “Somebody earlier said it’s like homecoming. This is a true homecoming.”

Plus, his return home was right in time for the holidays.

“It was so surreal setting up the Christmas tree inside, just knowing that this is the time of year that they get to come home and be together,” Jared Erickson said. — Sara Guymon

Emergency personnel battle blinding snow and high winds to help with a 20-vehicle pileup on Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Drive in Nisswa Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. High winds increased the problems for recovery of the accident victims because of low visibility and extreme cold windshield temperatures. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

No. 3: Whiteout conditions cause multi-vehicle crash on Highway 371

GULL LAKE — Strong wind gusts ripping across Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay brought whiteout conditions to Highway 371, causing a multi-car crash just before noon Feb. 18 that shut down both lanes of the highway for most of the day.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a sudden snow squall with whiteout conditions was to blame for sending three people to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for treatment of injuries. There were 23 vehicles involved in the crash, including three semitrailers.

Eric Myhra with North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene and told drivers to stay in their vehicles.

“By the time I walked to the next car, I couldn't see the car I was just standing next to,” Myhra said that day, adding he had never seen anything like it before. “It looked like cars just stopped in the snow.”

About 15 people were transported to Nisswa’s fire station by Reichert Bus Service.

Jack Peterson of Brainerd said he was heading south on the highway when he came around the Hole-in-the-Day Bay corner and suddenly couldn't see the front of his truck.

“I saw it coming across the lake,” Peterson said. “I started to hit my brakes and then everything disappeared.”

Peterson was rear-ended after he came to a stop. He said he was able to call his son, who followed about five minutes behind, and told him to turn around.

Aaron Baseman, who was also trapped in the squall, said he could at times see nearby vehicles and other times, the blowing snow left him isolated in a complete whiteout.

“It was just incredible,” Baseman said. “Then the fire trucks started showing up and the ambulances started showing up and Jaws of Life. There's two different people with Jaws of Life getting people out of trucks and cars that were crashed and oh my gosh. Horrible. I have never experienced anything like that before.” — Tim Speier

A photo of the home located on the 33000 block of Industrial Road in Crosslake, where Crow Wing County law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in November 2022 related to a criminal investigation into child torture allegations. Contributed / Crow Wing County

No. 4: Child torture investigation leads to arrest of Crosslake woman

BRAINERD — The late November arrest of a Crosslake woman accused of torturing her three young children — through actions like withdrawing blood, forcing them to wear casts and neck braces despite not having injuries and inflicting frequent physical abuse as punishment — caught national and even international attention.

A child maltreatment investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office began in May after Children’s Minnesota hospital in the Twin Cities treated Jorden Nicole Borders’ 9-year-old son for dropping hemoglobin numbers, according to the criminal complaint. The hospital monitored the child and determined the only explanation for the condition appeared to be someone removing blood from his body.

Jorden Nicole Borders. Contributed

The 9-year-old wasn’t the only child affected by Borders’ alleged abuse. The criminal complaint outlining the charges filed against Borders revealed the 32-year-old apparently self-diagnosed two of her other children — an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl — with osteogenesis imperfecta, known as brittle bones disease.

In their interviews, the children said Borders choked them and threw them across the house, beat them with objects including a spoon and charging cords, made them stand outside in the cold in their underwear and forced them to stay in their rooms unless she wanted them to do something for her.

Borders received financial assistance from the state of Minnesota to care for the 9-year-old and was nominated to receive several gifts and money from nonprofit foundations in the area, the complaint stated, totaling more than $35,000.

Since the county attorney’s office filed six felony charges, the story has continued to evolve. The July 13 application for a search warrant detailed extensive efforts by professionals to settle on cohesive diagnoses for Borders’ son before her arrest. Doctors from multiple health care systems began to share similar and troubling suspicions of medical child abuse.

On Dec. 7, the Brainerd Police Department reopened a decade-old case involving the death of a 5-year-old boy — one day after the Dispatch submitted a data request to inspect the investigative file — because of a link to Borders, who was the 911 caller that day in April 2012.

Borders’ husband Christopher Martin Badowicz, 37, of Crosslake faces a felony for aiding an offender to avoid arrest after allegedly helping Borders. Badowicz is the father of two of the three children involved in this case.

Both Borders and Badowicz are out of jail awaiting their next court dates. Borders is scheduled to appear Feb. 23. Badowicz is due back in court Feb. 16.

— Chelsey Perkins

Signs in support of Troy Scheffler and Commissioner Rosemary Franzen on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, are placed at the end of the same driveway at a residence in Unorganized Territory. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

No. 5: Local elections marked by twists and turns

Plenty of controversy and mayhem in the Brainerd lakes area and across the state, with no shortage of consequential outcomes or surprising results along the way, shaped the 2022 midterm election season.

In February, local party activists convened for caucuses. Republican gatherings in particular featured outsized participation compared to a typical year, with a wide field of potential gubernatorial candidates vying to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Many were newcomers, motivated to participate in the political process in reaction to the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic or concerns over public safety in the wake of racial injustice protests in the Twin Cities.

Questions about election integrity — inflamed by former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim, without evidence, the presidency was stolen from him in 2020 by fraudulent means — cast a long shadow this year, beginning with the caucus events themselves. In Morrison County, accusations of fraud in delegate selection prompted the 8th Congressional District Republican Party to take over the convention process.

Some who had regularly raised the prospect of election fraud in Crow Wing County went on to run for political office, including Ben Davis and Robin Sylvester . Davis won his race to become a state representative in the new District 6A.

Incumbent Rosemary Franzen, left, and challenger Troy Scheffler answer questions about their candidacies for Crow Wing County Board District 4 during a Sept. 13, 2022, candidate forum at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

In mid-February, the Minnesota Supreme Court released maps of the new Congressional and legislative districts in the state, shaking up representation and leading to a number of incumbent versus incumbent battles at local conventions. In the lakes area, state Sens. Justin Eichorn and Carrie Ruud landed in the same district, with the 37-year-old Grand Rapids man ultimately earning the party endorsement over Ruud, 71.

Ruud later announced her retirement, alongside other local legislators Reps. John Poston and Dale Lueck . Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka also said he would not seek reelection in favor of his pursuit for the governorship.

Irondale precinct rolls their results in on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Meanwhile, Republican primary contests took shape in several lakes area legislative districts, with more traditional GOP candidates facing challenges from the right or other activist newcomers. In some cases, those newcomers were victorious, such as the win by Nathan Wesenberg in a three-way state senate primary race against two former legislators with lengthy resumes. In others, incumbents like Rep. Josh Heintzeman and Sen. Paul Utke easily brushed aside their competitors.

Races for local office featured their own share of competitive slates. Five candidates filed to represent District 3 on the Crow Wing County Board, leading to a primary in that race. A sizable number of seats for local elected offices were contested, including an unusual Brainerd School Board race in which five of six seats were up for reelection. A total of 16 candidates faced off to join the board.

Some of the contests became particularly contentious. The Crow Wing County sheriff’s race between Sheriff Scott Goddard and former Sheriff Eric Klang led to a flood of endorsement letters, pointed barbs flying in both directions and in the end, a landslide victory for challenger Klang.

A ballot with an over voting error was caught by Crow Wing County's Dominion voting machines during a test Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the land services building ahead of the primary election. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The race to represent District 4 on the Crow Wing County Board between longtime incumbent Commissioner Rosemary Franzen and self-styled provocateur Troy Scheffler culminated in campaign law violations and a defamation lawsuit , the latest in a lengthy list of litigation pursued by Scheffler. Voters ultimately sent Franzen back to the board for a fifth term with the widest margin of all three County Board races.

While the red wave did not materialize in Minnesota, with DFLers sweeping statewide offices and gaining control of the state Senate, the lakes area remained squarely in GOP hands.

Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson, second from right, shows an over-voted ballot to Mark Olson, a member of the public observing the post-election review process Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, as election judges Marianne Auge, left, and Sharon Libby Nix hand-count ballots. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

Just because election night ended, however, didn’t mean the story of 2022’s political twists and turns did. A beefed-up post-election review featuring a hand count of certain races in Crow Wing County drew more attention than usual from the public for a typically mundane administrative process, although it returned results perfectly matched with those counted by tabulators.

And just as Morrison County made headlines at the start of the season, two discretionary County Board recounts there — in races with wide margins, where results remained unchanged with the exception of one vote — served as the endcap to a wild and wooly year. — Chelsey Perkins

No. 6: Historic water tower gets long-awaited roof

BRAINERD — After the threat of demolition and years of fundraising by dedicated citizens, Brainerd’s water tower still stands and does so with a new roof on top.

Though not visible from ground level, the synthetic rubber roof was put securely in place in the fall to stop further water intrusion from damaging the tower’s bowl. This roof is not the first to sit atop the century-old structure but is the latest solution to the tower’s long list of woes.

Officials meet Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, for a ribbon cutting for the Brainerd Historic Watertower. Renovation will begin on the historic landmark. A crane is in position to lift supplies to workers in the bowl of the tower. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Most recently, issues arose in 2018, when large chunks of stucco on the outside fell to the ground below. Deeming the tower a potential liability, Brainerd City Council members allowed community members to form a committee to fundraise for the structure’s preservation while also setting aside $300,000 in city funds for demolition if money could not be found. The original two-year deadline to raise the funds came and went during the COVID-19 pandemic, but council members granted the group more time .

In the years since, community donations, merchandise profits , grants from the Minnesota Historical Society and contributions from the city’s demolition money funded plans for and construction of the roof.

Now complete, this fall’s $385,000 project erecting the roof and refurbishing the tower’s lighting is just the first phase in a larger plan to fully restore the tower, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Built between 1919-20 on the corner of South Sixth and Washington streets in Brainerd, the tower was the first all-concrete elevated water depository used by a municipality in the U.S.

Construction began in October 2022 to put a roof on Brainerd's historic water tower. Contributed / City of Brainerd

Issues started popping up in 1928, when the tower began leaking from the bowl on top. It was then relined with a protective barrier and a hard red brick barrier from the floor to within 6 inches of the roof. Subsequent work to fix the same issue took place in the 1940s.

The tower was retired from use around 1960 but remained standing and continued to be plagued with problems. Voters approved a $65,000 bond issue in 1973 to repair the tower, resulting in the domed concrete roof being removed because it was thought to be putting too much pressure on the bowl.

But that solution only caused more problems, as rain did not drain out of the tower as expected, causing decades of further damage.

With the roof complete, the next stage of construction includes restoring the staircase inside the tower and the many windows. The cost is estimated at $200,000, and City Council members agreed in December to allocate that much of its COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to the project. After that work is done, a stucco study will be done to determine the exact cause of the falling stucco and necessary repairs.

As the historic water tower has changed over the last century, one thing has not. Its status as a symbol of Brainerd remains a constant for those residents, visitors and those who just happen to be passing by. — Theresa Bourke

Demonstrators hold up signs calling for an investigation into harassment allegations by a sheriff's office employee Thursday, March 24, 2022, along Laurel Street in front of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

No. 7: Galles resigns as sheriff’s deputy after harassment allegations

BRAINERD — Chief Deputy Andy Galles resigned his post with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in May, two months after Brainerd attorney Ed Shaw issued a news release accusing Galles of multiple instances of misconduct.A formal complaint stated Galles, who was second in command in the sheriff's office, used his position to attempt to solicit sexual favors from subordinates and community members. One complainant accused Galles of commenting on her physical appearance, while another said he followed her to her home. Shaw’s news release requested Galles’ immediate suspension and a third-party investigation.

Andy Galles Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

Shaw’s news release also alleged there was no meaningful investigation into the misconduct when it was first reported. When initially reached for comment on the issue, Sheriff Scott Goddard questioned the newsworthiness of the complaints and noted the information was thirdhand because Shaw’s clients were not sheriff’s office employees. While Shaw’s clients were two people representing the interests of the alleged victims, the complaint included the full names of two accusers employed by the sheriff’s office.

Shaw said an attorney representing Crow Wing County told him there was an investigation into the complaint. None of the alleged harassment victims nor relevant witnesses were contacted at that time, however, according to Shaw.

One of Shaw’s clients was retired Baxter Police Officer Ann Hunnicutt, who led a demonstration in front of the sheriff’s office March 24. About a dozen demonstrators held up signs calling for a formal investigation, justice for the victims and the resignation of Goddard and Galles. Hunnicutt said all she wanted was the truth to be told.

Crow County Administrator Tim Houle announced Galles’ resignation May 26. Galles had been the subject of an external investigation by Twin Cities-based Red Cedar Consulting, but county officials declined to provide details of the investigation.

Houle said in May the investigation was complete and no action would be taken. Galles was put on paid administrative leave in early May, and his official last day with the county was July 1. Houle said there was no separation agreement between Galles and the county. — Theresa Bourke

A search party of law enforcement officials coordinates after finding a body during a search for missing Baxter woman Jessie Eue Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the west of Cypress Drive in Baxter. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

No. 8: Searchers find body of missing Baxter woman

BAXTER — A report of a missing Baxter woman in May ended in tragedy after a team searching for her found a body in a pond.

The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search May 26 on the north end of Cypress Drive in Baxter for 53-year-old Jessie Eue. Eue went missing sometime after 8:30 p.m. May 17. Law enforcement believed Eue walked away from her residence on Golf Course Drive, where she lived with her mother.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted said Eue may have left the residence due to “insurmountable personal problems.”

A medical examiner determined the probable cause of death for 53-year-old Jessie Eue was freshwater drowning, according to the autopsy report released Monday, July 18, 2022. Eue was missing for more than a week in May. Contributed

On May 21, the Baxter Police Department asked residents who lived in the general vicinity to review security or doorbell camera footage for possible sightings of Eue. After not receiving any leads from the request, law enforcement from the area gathered in Baxter on May 26 to search the area behind Eue’s home.

With the clouds breaking and the sun shining, 87 volunteers broke into two groups and started searching the west side of Cypress Drive. Heading north and south, the two groups split at Clearwater Road and started searching for Eue.

A body was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. and positively identified as Eue. An autopsy report stated the probable cause of Eue’s death was freshwater drowning.

According to Eue’s obituary, she was well known in the community, having worked at Midwest Family Eye Center for 25 years and taking frequent walks.

“She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh,” the obituary stated. “Jessie enjoyed the simple things in life, and her strong will ensured that she was able to take any obstacle that came her way.”

A search of north Brainerd July 21 led to the discovery of the body of a 64-year-old Brainerd man John Ciminski, who was reported missing after he was last seen walking in north Brainerd with no known or suspected destination. Ciminski had a history of chronic medical conditions that could endanger his welfare, the Brainerd Police Department reported.

Police requested public assistance in finding Ciminski by asking people to review video from surveillance cameras and report any information to law enforcement. Investigators received credible information Ciminski was seen walking on Bluff Avenue in Brainerd. This led law enforcement to conduct a ground search of an area between Bluff Avenue and the Mississippi River. Ciminski was found dead in this area. No foul play was suspected, the police reported. — Tim Speier

No. 9: HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby to open in former J.C. Penney

BAXTER — If there was a guessing game for lakes area topics, the top of the list would definitely have included which retailer would move into an empty big box store in Baxter.

J.C. Penney closed in Baxter in 2017 after it was largely expected to survive a round of store closings for the company. After all, the 9-year-old store was built for J.C. Penney’s move from northeast Brainerd and opened in 2008 in the Central Lakes Crossing commercial development. The Baxter store was one of 138 stores being closed, with eight in Minnesota.

After a long time of inaction, fresh activity pops up at the former J.C. Penney Co. building on July 14, 2022, in Baxter following news two new retail chains will renovate the space. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

After the J.C. Penney store closed, speculation began on what may move in. The five-year wait for what would fill the 83,000-square-foot store likely was longer than many anticipated.

Then in late 2022, two stores — HomeGoods and Hobby Lobby — announced they would be dividing the space. HomeGoods opened its store in time for the holiday shopping season on Nov. 19. HomeGoods, which opened in about 22,836 square feet of the former J.C. Penney store, expected to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions. HomeGoods described itself as a “leading off-price home decor store in the U.S. and worldwide … with prices generally 20%-60-% below” full-price retailers.

Hobby Lobby has been quiet about its opening plans thus far. Hobby Lobby’s name was one of first names floated as a likely candidate to move into the former J.C. Penney space as early as the fall of 2017.

Home Goods store opens in Baxter. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

On July 29, 2022, Hobby Lobby was named in a building permit filed with the city of Baxter. The building permit for an internal remodel and basement finishes of the former J.C. Penney was valued at $2,752,689.

Hobby Lobby’s website has a host of new store openings. The Oklahoma City-based business raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 in 2022 and reported it raised its part-time minimum hourly wage by over 18% to $13. The company, founded in 1972, has more than 900 retail stores. A search of the company’s website shows 10 stores in Minnesota with the nearest one in Waite Park.

HomeGoods was introduced in 1992 and operates across the U.S., including Puerto Rico. The store chain has both a standalone and superstore format, which the company reports couples HomeGoods with a T.J. Maxx or Marshalls. — Renee Richardson

No. 10: Randall flooding is ‘once-in-500-years’ event

RANDALL — It’s a day residents of the city of Randall and nearby communities in Morrison County won’t soon forget.

Severe thunderstorms caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks June 23 and flood the city with a population of almost 600 people. Almost 12 inches of rain fell in the span of four to six hours and resulted in significant flooding.

Workers sandbag the city of Randall water pump Friday, June 24, 2022, after 12.3 inches of rain fell in the central Minnesota city Thursday night. The Little Elk River runs through the city and has topped its banks, causing flooding throughout the area. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Residents closest to the river had to be rescued in the middle of the night, and nearly every business in the city was closed the next day. Shutting off power and electricity to flooded areas to prevent electrocution of those in the region was of primary concern to officials at the time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed down a stretch of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls because of flooding. Roads east of it in the city of Randall were also closed, with bridges over the river inundated, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

About 30 homes were evacuated in the city, the sheriff’s office stated in a June 24 news release, after 911 calls began at 2:44 a.m. with reports of flooding. Most requiring evacuation found shelter with friends or relatives, and no injuries were reported the evening after the flood.

In this file photo, flood waters inundate the city of Randall after a severe thunderstorm June 23-24 dropped more than a foot of rain on the city. Contributed / Initiative Foundation

The amount of rainfall in Randall from the night of June 23 into the next morning represented a 500-year event, according to a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. This gave it a 0.2% chance of happening, based on historical data.

The slow-moving storm patterns responsible for the flooding also brought hail, with the largest reported to be about the size of a baseball 8 miles south of Brainerd. The weather service received hail reports from East Gull Lake to the north down to Cushing and east to Harding.

The storm caused an estimated $2 million in damage, according to the weather service. The Greater Lakes Association of Realtors announced months after the June 23 flood that $30,000 would be available to Randall area residents to aid in their recovery. — Frank Lee

