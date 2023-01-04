Top baby names in 2022 trended toward tradition

Top baby names in 2022 show a clear choice for the most popular boy’s name with Oliver, but a trend for the top girl’s name was not so evident though one girl’s name repeated from area hospitals with Adeline or Addalyn. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.

“This was a year of many unique baby names and unique spellings from our nursery,” reported Peggy Stebbins, director of marketing and public relations at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, in an email.

“We had only four names that were chosen more than once; Oliver, Beau, Sawyer, and Elijah,” Stebbins stated. “All other boy parents picked a unique name that we didn't have a duplicate of this year.”

As for the names for girls, Stebbins said: “A few more names were chosen twice or more, with some variations in spelling including; Clara, Mila, Nova, Adeline, Harper, Ellie, Rylee/Rylie, and Allison/Allyson.

At Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, there were 373 births in 2022.

Boys:

Oliver (5)

Weston (4)

Henry, Liam, Wyatt (3)

Luka (2) or Luca (1) (3)

Girls:



Ava, Iris, Isla, Parker (3)

More than seven babies were born per day at Essentia Health’s Minnesota hospitals in 2022.

Entering the final week of the year, 2,612 babies had entered the world at Essentia’s six hospitals in Minnesota that perform deliveries. There were 1,473 babies born at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; 467 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes; 198 at Essentia Health-Virginia; 83 at Essentia Health-Moose Lake; and 18 at Essentia Health-Fosston.

At Lakewood Health System, the top five baby names indicated a clear trend for babies taking home popular names.

Boys:

Leo (5)

Oliver (5)

Greyson (4)

Beau (4)

Maverick (4)

Girls:

Josie (6)

Amelia (5)

Lillian (5)

Harper (4)

Addalyn (4)

At Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, baby names in 2022 were individual without many babies taking home the same first name.

“There was almost no repetition in names for baby boys and girls born at the hospital in Aitkin during 2022,” Arlene Wheaton, Riverwood public relations and marketing coordinator, reported. “There seemed to be a trend toward more traditional names for boys, including Emil, Brett, Cody, Jeremy, Josiah, Mason, Simon and Theodore. The boys’ middle names were even more traditional with Alan, Adam, Anthony, Edwin, Gregory and Michael. Perhaps the most unique name was Creed, followed by Huck, Gunnar and Jaxtyn.”

For girls, Wheaton noted traditional first names ranged from Isabella to Nora to Madeline and Thea.

“Again, there was a trend toward the traditional with middle names like Ann, Barbara, Bea, Jean, Marie and Rose,” Wheaton stated. “Unique newer names included Azalea, Everly, Kinley and Revynn.”