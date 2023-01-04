99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Top baby names in 2022 trended toward tradition

CRMC in Crosby, Essentia Health in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.

A graphic includes top baby names of 2022.
Oliver was a clear top choice for a boy's name looking at a popular name repeated among area hospitals.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 05:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Top baby names in 2022 show a clear choice for the most popular boy’s name with Oliver, but a trend for the top girl’s name was not so evident though one girl’s name repeated from area hospitals with Adeline or Addalyn. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.

“This was a year of many unique baby names and unique spellings from our nursery,” reported Peggy Stebbins, director of marketing and public relations at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, in an email.

“We had only four names that were chosen more than once; Oliver, Beau, Sawyer, and Elijah,” Stebbins stated. “All other boy parents picked a unique name that we didn't have a duplicate of this year.”

As for the names for girls, Stebbins said: “A few more names were chosen twice or more, with some variations in spelling including; Clara, Mila, Nova, Adeline, Harper, Ellie, Rylee/Rylie, and Allison/Allyson.

At Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, there were 373 births in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys:

  • Oliver (5)
  • Weston (4)
  • Henry, Liam, Wyatt (3)
  • Luka (2) or Luca (1) (3)

Girls:

  • Ava, Iris, Isla, Parker (3)

More than seven babies were born per day at Essentia Health’s Minnesota hospitals in 2022.
Entering the final week of the year, 2,612 babies had entered the world at Essentia’s six hospitals in Minnesota that perform deliveries. There were 1,473 babies born at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; 467 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes; 198 at Essentia Health-Virginia; 83 at Essentia Health-Moose Lake; and 18 at Essentia Health-Fosston.

At Lakewood Health System, the top five baby names indicated a clear trend for babies taking home popular names.

Boys:

  • Leo (5)
  • Oliver (5)
  • Greyson (4)
  • Beau (4)
  • Maverick (4)

Girls:

  • Josie (6)
  • Amelia (5)
  • Lillian (5)
  • Harper (4)
  • Addalyn (4) 

At Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, baby names in 2022 were individual without many babies taking home the same first name.
“There was almost no repetition in names for baby boys and girls born at the hospital in Aitkin during 2022,” Arlene Wheaton, Riverwood public relations and marketing coordinator, reported. “There seemed to be a trend toward more traditional names for boys, including Emil, Brett, Cody, Jeremy, Josiah, Mason, Simon and Theodore. The boys’ middle names were even more traditional with Alan, Adam, Anthony, Edwin, Gregory and Michael. Perhaps the most unique name was Creed, followed by Huck, Gunnar and Jaxtyn.”

For girls, Wheaton noted traditional first names ranged from Isabella to Nora to Madeline and Thea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, there was a trend toward the traditional with middle names like Ann, Barbara, Bea, Jean, Marie and Rose,” Wheaton stated. “Unique newer names included Azalea, Everly, Kinley and Revynn.”

Related Topics: FAMILYTRENDING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Baby turns 1 - 2023
Local
Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
January 03, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Commissioner oath of office 2023.JPG
Local
Lubke takes oath of office, County Board appoints chair and vice chair
Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.
January 03, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, sentenced to prison
Curtiss Hoffman pleaded guilty to two felonies and Halverson sentenced him to 12 years for the first count and 16 years and 8 months for the second count, to be served concurrently.
January 03, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier