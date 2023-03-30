99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in Ansel Township, east of Nimrod.

Cass County Sheriff
Cass County Sheriff.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:38 PM

WALKER — A 21-year-old Cass Lake man was arrested Tuesday, March 28, after he was found in possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Highway 64 in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. in Ansel Township, east of Nimrod, and during the course of the stop, the vehicle was searched and three bags of white powder were located.

The substance was later weighed and field-tested positive for fentanyl, containing 194 grams with an estimated street value of approximately $19,400. The powder was not tested for any other substances, the sheriff’s office reported.

The suspect was transported to Cass County Jail pending formal criminal charges.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported during the first quarter of 2023, drug Investigations in Cass County resulted in the seizure of seven firearms; as well as the seizure of 743 grams of
methamphetamine, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 48 grams of fentanyl, and 85 gabapentin pills. A stolen truck and a stolen dump trailer were also recovered. A total of $35,548 in U.S. currency was seized, pending forfeiture, with 23 probable cause arrests and seven warrant arrests.

Welk said most of these investigations start with a tip from the public and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to report suspected drug or other crime-related information. Tips and information can be given anonymously and online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at: http://crimestoppersmn.org .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

