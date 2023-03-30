Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Cass County

WALKER — A 21-year-old Cass Lake man was arrested Tuesday, March 28, after he was found in possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Highway 64 in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. in Ansel Township, east of Nimrod, and during the course of the stop, the vehicle was searched and three bags of white powder were located.

The substance was later weighed and field-tested positive for fentanyl, containing 194 grams with an estimated street value of approximately $19,400. The powder was not tested for any other substances, the sheriff’s office reported.

The suspect was transported to Cass County Jail pending formal criminal charges.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported during the first quarter of 2023, drug Investigations in Cass County resulted in the seizure of seven firearms; as well as the seizure of 743 grams of

methamphetamine, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 48 grams of fentanyl, and 85 gabapentin pills. A stolen truck and a stolen dump trailer were also recovered. A total of $35,548 in U.S. currency was seized, pending forfeiture, with 23 probable cause arrests and seven warrant arrests.

Welk said most of these investigations start with a tip from the public and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to report suspected drug or other crime-related information. Tips and information can be given anonymously and online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at: http://crimestoppersmn.org .