Train Fire klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 22, 2022 08:00 PM
A pair of firefighters walk along the train. The crossing arm flashes in the foreground.
Train Fire 3 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Firefighter uses fire extinguisher on train.
Train Fire 2 122322.jpg
A Brainerd firefighter uses a fire extinguisher on a BNSF Railway locomotive Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Fire department vehicles idle in the cold.
Train Fire 5 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Two fire fighters walk along the train.
Train Fire 4 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Closer view of fire fighters with fire extinguishers next to them.
Train Fire 8 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Train Fire 7 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Train Fire 9 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Firefighters around a train.
Train Fire 1 122322.jpg
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
