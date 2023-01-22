STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Transportation Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 26

The meeting will be at 3 p.m.

A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 22, 2023 12:27 PM
BRAINERD — The Transportation Advisory Committee of the city of Brainerd will meet 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Brainerd City Hall in the Council Chambers.

By Dispatch staff report
